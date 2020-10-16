Alexander City is no longer accepting debris behind its public works shop.
City officials opened a large space to accept debris after the April 19 storm left many trees down across the city. But just because access to the site on Railey Road is closed doesn’t mean Alexander City residents have no place for inert debris.
“We have returned to our pre-storm rules,” public works director Gerard Brewer said. “If they still have storm debris, residents can lay it by the road and the brush truck will pick it up on a normal schedule. Residents can also take the debris to the landfill on North Central Avenue. If residents have contractors removing the debris, the contractors can take it to the landfill but they will have to pay for it.”
Brewer said the brush trucks run established routes and reach Alexander City homes twice per month.
“We are on track 95% of the time,” Brewer said. “The schedules and routes are on our website so residents can see when to expect brush pickup.”
Brewer said for Alex City residents to discard inert items at the landfill they must bring a driver’s license and a utility bill to prove residency.
Storm debris collected at the city shop on Railey Road is estimated to be 37,000 cubic yards. The Alexander City City Council has approved a bid to grind the debris and there was some discussion about how to dispose of the ground material.
“This isn’t something you would want to use as a landscape material along sidewalks and such,” Brewer said. “This would be a bit gritty; it’s more of a rural-style mulch that could be used for weed control.”
Two contractors will be contracted to do the work, one to do the grinding and the other to monitor to make sure costs for the work is reimbursable from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The ground material could be partly taken to the landfill or made available to the public but Brewer said a decision hasn’t been made at this time. The work will likely start in November after the change in city leadership.
“Those are decisions we probably need to let the new administration make,” Brewer said. “The contractors are ready to go; we just need to figure out what we are going to do.”