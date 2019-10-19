State report cards for the academic 2018-19 year were released Friday and Alexander City Schools and Tallapoosa County Schools received an 85 and 86, respectively.
Alexander City Schools’ grade grew from 80 and Tallapoosa County Schools grew from 78 last year.
Alexander City Schools received a 63 in academic achievement, 89.88 in academic growth, 89.33% graduation rate, 86.67% college and career readiness, 7.06 in chronic absenteeism and 64.52 in progress in English language proficiency, according to the report.
City school proficiencies were 38% for reading, 42.74% for math and 35.68% for science, according to the report.
Tallapoosa County Schools received a 59.04 in academic achievement, 95.86 in academic growth, 92.7% graduation rate, 83.26% college and career readiness and a 9.06 in chronic absenteeism. There is no data for progress in English language proficiency, according to the report.
County school proficiencies were 37.72% for reading, 37.85% for math and 32.19% for science.
Benjamin Russell received an overall score of 83, 60.71 in academic achievement, 88.02 in academic growth, 88.33% graduation rate and 86.67% college and career readiness. Its proficiencies were 46.36% reading, 40% math and 43.46% science, according to the report.
Alexander City Middle School received an 81 overall, 64.99 academic achievement and 91.71 academic growth. Its proficiencies were 38.06% for reading. 47.03% for math and 32.18% for science.
Radney Elementary School received an 83 and Stephens Elementary School and Jim Pearson Elementary School both received an 76.
“We’re excited about the progress,” Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. “We understand we still got a long way to go and there’s other things we want to address but I’m very proud of our students, teachers, parents for the score we obtained.”
Lankford thinks the scores increased due to raised academic rigor and accountability.
“That (score) shows that our teachers and our students understand the direction we want to go and it’s upward,” Lankford said.
Dadeville High School received an 84 overall, 58.18 in academic achievement, 100 in academic growth, 89.66% graduation rate and 75.86% in college and career readiness. Its proficiencies were 36.73% for reading, 36.28% for math and 34.81% for science.
Dadeville Elementary School received a 74 overall score, 48.62 academic achievement and 89.3 academic growth. Proficiencies were 28.66% for reading, 25.07% for math and 22.45% for science.
Horseshoe Bend School received an 86 overall score and 61.57 in academic achievement, 91.69 in academic growth, 94.37% graduation rate, 80.28% college and career readiness. Its proficiencies were 43.29% for reading, 40.97% math and 40.54%.
Reeltown High School received an 88 overall, 54.76 in academic achievement, 100 in academic growth, 94.67% graduation rate and 94.67% college and career readiness. Its proficiencies were 31.61% for reading, 35.75% for math and 22.83% for science.
Reeltown Elementary School received an 88 overall, 71.45 academic achievement and 100 academic growth. Its proficiencies were 45.32% for reading, 51.69% for math and 35.82 for science.
Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle said the school system increased its score by 11 points in two years. Windle attributes lowering chronic absenteeism to this year’s score.
“For the third consecutive year we made progress and I think that is a tribute to our teachers, our support staffs and our leadership teams,” Windle said. “All of our schools improved on the success of the report card. Where we are now is we’re still analyzing the data.”
The school system will look into the demographics of its scores such as race and economically disadvantaged compared to advantaged scores.
“That’s what we’ll be doing the first part of the week next week,” Windle said. “We are extremely, extremely proud of the work our schools and the central office of the work they’ve done.”
The state’s report card overall score is 84 with 66.15 academic achievement, 93.06 academic growth, 90% graduation rate, 75.05% college and career readiness, 11.17% chronic absenteeism and 45.09% progress in English language proficiency, according to the report. The state’s proficiency is 45.27% for reading, 46.52% for math and 38.87% for science.
Scores were determined in part by the annual SCANTRON test. Both school systems will use the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) for next year’s scores.
“Any time you change assessments there’s always that unknown, so that’s where we are right now,” Lankford said.
The county schools used an ACAP pilot program last year and will receive results Oct. 30, according to Windle.
For report card results, visit www.alsde.edu/dept/erc/Pages/home.aspx.