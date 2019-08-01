Both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools still utilize corporal punishment as a last resort and used it last year.
According to the Alexander City School System, about 60 students, or 2% of the student population, received corporal punishment last year; 57 students, or 1.9%, received corporal punishment in the 2017-18 school year.
The numbers have been declining, about 141, or 4.7 % of the school student population, received corporal punishment is 2016-17 and about 261 students, making up 8.7% of the population, received corporal punishment in the 2015-16 year.
While there hasn’t been conversation about getting rid of corporal punishment from the Alexander City Schools Code of Conduct, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said it was brought up during the school system’s leadership retreat this year.
“It’s something that we’ll further discuss throughout the course of this year,” Lankford said. “I think the state board may even look at taking corporal punishment, as we may be one of 15 states that are still using corporal punishment.”
The Alexander City Schools Code of Conduct states no student is required to submit to corporal punishment.
“Parents can of course opt out and request not for them to use corporal punishment but we use that as a last resort,” Lankford said.
Tallapoosa County Schools used corporal punishment 143 times last year, according to director of community and public relations Casey Davis. Corporal punishment was used 133 times in the 2017-18 school year, 127 times in the 2016-17 year and 115 times in the 2015-16 school year.
The 10-year average of corporal punishment in Tallapoosa County Schools is 124.4, according to data from Davis.
“There are specific steps you have to take and the first step is the parent has to agree to it or the guardian or whoever is responsible for making the educational decisions for that particular child,” Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said.
The school board has not recently discussed getting rid of corporal punishment, according to Windle.
Both school systems’ handbooks state corporal punishment is a last resort after attempts to modify student behavior. Parents can write a request to exempt their child from corporal punishment and give an alternative punishment acceptable to the school’s principal.
According to Alexander City’s code of conduct, if the alternative is acceptable but ineffective, corporal punishment can be reinstated with or without the parent’s consent.
Both systems’ handbooks specify the punishment must be done by an administrator and is witnessed by a certified school staff member. The punishment must be done out of view from other students.