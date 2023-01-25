The Alexander City City Council received an update Monday regarding ongoing storm recovery efforts, including further details about the extent of destruction.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Moran addressed city leaders during the council’s regularly scheduled Jan. 23 meeting, and provided a countywide damage assessment regarding the long-track tornado that swept through Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas over a week ago.
Moran said current assessments have determined that at least 30 homes countywide were impacted based on damage criteria from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to Moran, the Jan. 12 storm destroyed 10 homes and severely damaged another 20, including five rental properties.
“We accomplished the assessment and damage survey in the path of the storm. We rode every road. It’s a very unfortunate thing to happen, but I'm really grateful that we just had the two injuries that we had and no loss of life,’ he said.
Both federal and state agencies have also evaluated storm damage, according to Moran, including FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
Moran said FEMA is currently reviewing storm assessments to determine if Tallapoosa County will receive a disaster declaration. According to Moran, the federal agency conducted a storm survey Friday.
“We provided as much accurate information as we possibly could for them to review, and I'm hoping that we do receive the declaration soon. I want our citizens in our county to receive assistance if they can,” he said.
If eligible, Moran said that Tallapoosa County could qualify for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.
FEMA’s website describes the program as for states, tribal territories, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations requiring emergency repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Moran noted such facilities include government-owned buildings or entities such as roads, bridges, water treatment plants and sewers.
According to Moran, eligibility for federal public assistance depends on seven categories.
“We are still awaiting their decision as to whether Tallapoosa County will be declared a disaster area. We have not received that word yet. At this point we may or may not,” he said. “It just depends on whether or not they count all categories or subcategories”
Moran informed council members that the SBA has designated Tallapoosa County as a storm disaster area, and therefore, affected business owners or residents can request the federal agency’s disaster assistance loans.
In terms of recovery efforts, Moran said two county debris staging areas are awaiting approval from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
“They are also now in the hands of ADEM to approve the two sites for the county. Hopefully, we can get it tomorrow [Tuesday] or this week so that that operation can begin and furthermore extend the recovery process.”
Over the weekend, Moran also coordinated with the Red Cross, and said that the United Way 2-1-1 helpline has been available for residents seeking disaster and community resources.
“I do know there were some needs out in the county. I know we pushed 2-1-1 for people to get that information,” Moran said.” We haven't had a whole lot of requests for assistance, but for those that have, hopefully they have received it. If not, they need to call that number again.”