Jan. 23, 2023 Alexander City City Council meeting
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Moran appeared before Alexander City leaders Monday to provide a damage report regarding a long-track tornado that swept through Tallapoosa County on Jan. 12. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City City Council received an update Monday regarding ongoing storm recovery efforts, including further details about the extent of destruction. 

Council members also shared reports from city departments in addition to Moran's assessment which have also responded to recent storm damage over the past week. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

