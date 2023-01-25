Dadeville City Council is making moves to grow Dadeville.
During the Jan. 24 Dadeville City Council meeting, the council approved the agreement of the spot annexing Triple T Investments LLC as outlined in the Resolution 23-006.
City Attorney Chad Harrison said, per his legal perspective, this is “a great opportunity for the city,” as the city is limited on where it can grow.
He clarified they cannot grow much to the east with Camp Hill or to the west with Jackson’s Gap, but to the south of the city there is a “goldmine” — Lake Martin.
The Triple T Investments property consists of an approximately 23,000 square-foot strip mall with 11 retail and office spaces with plans to build a roughly 12,000 square-foot grocery store and a roughly 3,000 square-foot car wash off of Highway 49 outside of the contiguous city limits of Dadeville.
Previously, there was a public notice concerning the possible annexation in the Dadeville Record on Jan. 12 informing residents of the public hearing for the Jan. 24 council meeting.
Mitzy Hidding, in attendance during the public hearing, requested for the council to go into further details of what the agreement entails.
Harrison explained that part of the agreement is related to sales tax. In the county, the sales tax is six percent. Under the City of Dadeville, the sales tax is 9.5 percent. A majority of that tax goes to the state, with 3.5 percent going to the city.
As part of the agreement, the city will split that portion of the sales tax with Triple T Investment until both parties each receive a little less than $5 million, meaning Triple T Investment will be receiving 1.75 percent of the sales tax. After the near $5 million is met, the sales tax will return back to the city.
According to the agreement, the city will not be expected to provide fire or police services to the property. Harrison noted there is the possibility that Dadeville’s fire or police department may come in to support the first responders on the scene like they do for other nearby areas.
Eric McKinley, representing Triple T Investments, said he truly does hope this agreement will be a stepping stone for the City of Dadeville and that other businesses will look to do similar agreements — bringing more prosperity to Dadeville.
“I have tried to figure out what are the negatives for this, and I can't figure out anything,” Harrison said. “I cannot conceive of a problem other than we might have a lot of developers wanting to come to the Dadeville area… we would just be remiss not to take this opportunity and allow the growth that's going to happen in the next 30 years in this area.”
The motion to accept the agreement was approved unanimously by the council.
Mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman said he would like to thank McKinley and the council.
“People who have their eyes set on the future of Dadeville — in the community, in the people here. I need to thank God for open minded people that are not scared to venture out and try something different, something new. God said ‘you step out on faith, not by sight.’”
As far as the zoning process, Harrison said it is largely between the city, the state and the private party. Due to it being a commercial endeavor, he said it will likely be zoned as commercial property.
From here, the Alabama state legislature will need to ratify the agreement and the spot annexing.
In other action, the Dadeville City Council:
Approved minutes for the Jan. 10 council meeting.
Heard reports of council/departments.
Updated the council on purchasing triangle property at Highway 49.
Updated the council on light poles for McKelvey Park.
Updated council on fuel tank system.
Approved recreation center rentals.
Approved use of McKelvey Park parking lot for a mock fatal DUI auto accident presented by Tallapoosa County School Resource Officer Deputy Casaday.
The next regularly scheduled Dadeville City Council meeting is set for Feb. 14 at 5:15 p.m.