The Alexander City City Council has selected Adam Wade as the newest member of the Alexander City Board of Education, with the city council approving his appointment during a meeting on Monday.
The city council interviewed three Alexander City residents earlier this week to fill a vacancy on the board of education, before selecting Wade, a longtime native and Benjamin Russell graduate.
Kathy Fox and Zabrinski Salter were also considered for the vacancy, in addition to Wade.
During the meeting, each candidate answered questions from the council, with subjects pertaining to their strengths and weaknesses, dealing with opposing opinions, how partnerships are effective for education, why they wanted to be on the school board and barriers to success in education.
All three are connected to the community and Alexander City Schools in some manner. Fox has children in city schools, and Salter and Wade are both graduates of Benjamin Russell. All three expressed the importance of career technical education in addition to the traditional education pathways.
However, the city council ultimately chose Wade, who spent the interview process expressing his desire to change the conversations around education in Alexander City.
“It revolves around being a small town,” Wade said. “A lot of these students think because it's a small area they can’t achieve what they want. We have to show kids you can succeed in this city.”
Councilman Scott Hardycongratulated Wade on the new position, noting school board appointments as among the council’s most sacred responsibilities.
“We would like to conguarte Mr. [Adam] Wade on his appointment to the school board. I believe as a council member, outside of overseeing the finances for the city, the appointment of the school board is maybe the more important thing that we do and I take this nomination very seriously. I am looking forward to working with [Wade] in the future,” Hardy said.
Wade previously worked with Fruit of Loom in Kentucky before coming back to Alexander City when the opportunity arose.
Councilman Eric Brown concluded the meeting thanking the candidates for their participation in the nomination process.
“I just want to thank all the people that applied for the school board. It’s a thankless position and we need people like you that are willing to step out there and volunteer your time and energy and everything else that goes into it.