All Alexander City Schools will have a school resource officer thanks to a federal grant.
The Alexander City City Council approved matching funding to allow two more SROs to be hired, putting one into every one of the schools. It is thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Justice.
“Each year we put in for the (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant,” ACPD chief Jay Turner told councilmembers at Monday’s meeting. “This year it was for community policing. Last year it was for immigration. This year we got funding for two school resource officers.”
The council liked the idea of all schools having an officer so students, especially in the elementary schools, can have positive interactions with law enforcement.
“I really appreciate chief Turner and the police department for applying,” councilmember Scott Hardy said. “I think this will be great for our school system and community as a whole.”
Turner said the city will have to provide 25% of the funding for the two new positions for the next three years and fully fund the position for the fourth year before it can be decided if the positions can be kept or eliminated. The positions will cost the city about $27,000 per year for the first three years and $108,000 for the fourth year.
The council approved closing Main Street for the “A Little Love Community Concert” to be held either Friday, July 17 or Saturday, July 18. The event will feature artists Bo Jones, The Wilson Brothers, Tre’ Cinco and others who filmed a video on Main Street. If the event happens on Saturday, July 18, it will follow a unity event being held in Strand Park.
In other action the Alexander City Council:
• Approved the restructuring of job description and pay structure for a position in the finance department lowering the pay because supervision requirements are no longer needed
• Approved minutes of the June 1 meeting
• Approved a beer and table wine license for Nub Chuckers
• Approved transferring warrants for education to be redeemed June 30
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an amendment of the gas supply contract and supplemental contract with Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia
• Approved a request for the Blues in the Park event Saturday, July 11
• Approved a request for Jazz Fest on Friday, Aug. 7 and for Sun Festival’s Tykes in Trucks for Saturday, Aug. 1
• Declared several vehicle surplus to allow their sale
• Learned a committee will soon bring recommendations to the council of types of businesses to be allowed in the downtown district
• Learned the purchase of the Aprinta property was finalized Monday
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 6.