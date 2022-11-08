The Alexander City City Council approved Monday a quarter-million dollar infrastructure bid for the purchase and installation of fiber-optic cabling throughout the city.
During a regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 7, city leaders authorized an agreement for a cable extension between the Municipal Complex to outlying facilities at the Alexander City Airport and the Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex.
The city’s purchasing agent Miles Hamlett and IT director Joe Milam addressed the council regarding the infrastructure expansion, with Hamlett describing the improvements as urgently needed.
“This was way overdue. We still have some on dial-up internet. This will extend our network at several locations at the airport and the [Charles E. Bailey Sr.] Sportplex,” he said.
According to the bid agreement, the infrastructure improvements largely stem from the facilities lacking any type of fiber that allows communications, specifically within the Sportplex and thus the expansion project aims at increasing city internet capabilities within several locations, including the overall park, baseball diamond, softball fields, gym, offices, senior building and maintenance shop.
Milam outlined the construction phases further, noting the development’s benefits as twofold, and that the city could potentially install higher-quality internet service in future facilities in addition to the ones specified.
“First, the airport and the new fire station possibly, and it will then come back to the Sportplex,” he said. “The fiber will run into a certain point and stop, but if we ever decide to grow farther, maybe another baseball field, we could carry it that way and who knows, you may want to go out to the arena.”
The city received one bid from Spancom LLC, a Birmingham-based company, according to agreement, who will conduct the upgrade process for $265,371. Among the service upgrades includes voice over IP, share drives on the city’s local networks and servers as well as private and guest wifi network.
With the expansion, Milam also explained that wireless internet capabilities will extend to new areas within the city.
“How do we want to expand wireless capabilities? We never have had it or out on the fields so we will be able to do more and we can build on it going forward,” he said.
Funding for the project will be allocated from the FY22-23 Capital Improvements Project funds that will be presented to the council for approval on November 21.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Set a public hearing for Monday, November 21, 2022 to rezone 114 Mask Avenue and 1555 Hillabee St.
• Heard amendment pertaining to city's business license code.
• Approved a bid that would award Howell Fencing of Saraland $70,512 for a city fencing project.
• Approved a resolution to declare personal property no longer needed for public use.
• Approved an ABC license transfer for HKM Package Store located on Highway 280.
•Announced trash pick up services will run on regular schedule for the Veterans Day holiday.
• Entered into executive session to discuss possible litigation.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:30 p..m.
Council President Buffy Colvin and Councilman Chris Brown were absent from the meeting.