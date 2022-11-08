Nov. 7 Alexander City City Council meeting
IT director Joe Milam discussed how the funds will benefit city services and the general public during a meeting Monday. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

The Alexander City City Council approved Monday a quarter-million dollar infrastructure bid for the purchase and installation of fiber-optic cabling throughout the city. 



