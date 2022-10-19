Trunk or treat
Buy Now

Siri Hedreen / The Outlook

Tucker Martin, dressed as Dracula, poses for a photo at the City of Alexander City's municipal complex trunk-or-treat Tuesday.

Halloween is just around the corner and cities have their trick or treat times set.

Alex City trunk or treat flyer

The City of Alexander City is getting ready for their trunk or treat event. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you