Halloween is just around the corner and cities have their trick or treat times set.
At the Oct. 17 meeting of the Alexander City City Council, Mayor Woody Baird announced the official trick or treat time for Alexander City will be Oct. 31 from 5 - 8 p.m. The city will also host their trunk or treat event on Oct. 27 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Municipal Complex.
“Last year, we did that and it was a huge success. I think we had 1,000 people out there,” Baird said during the meeting. “It was just a huge event. Kids everywhere — and we’re expecting double that size this year.”
Each department will have their own trunk decorated as part of the event. Kristin Joiner, assistant city clerk, said the event was a “great way to connect city staff with the community.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Much of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.