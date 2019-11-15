Gunshots rang out on Old Kellyton Road on Friday afternoon and left one injured.
Alexander City Police Department chief Jay Turner said it is still early in the investigation but it appears something simple led to the shooting that left Maurice Zachary shot and Christopher Tuck detained.
“They got into an altercation over a cigarette,” Turner said. “Both individuals started shooting at each other.”
Turner said Zachary was shot in the upper leg and transported to Russell Medical for treatment.
Tuck left the scene fleeing through the woods.
“We detained Tuck as he came out of the woods in the Sleepy Hollow subdivision,” Turner said.
Turner said one handgun was recovered. Investigators could be seen near a home gathering shell casings.
A nearby resident said he heard something going on.
“I heard three or four shots,” the resident said. “I didn’t see anything though.”
Friday afternoon Turner said investigators were still looking into the case.
“There are no official charges at this time,” Turner said Friday afternoon.
Turner said if anyone has information about the shooting to give ACPD detectives a call at 256-234-3421.