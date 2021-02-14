New Style Church is at it again.
New Style Church pastor Ivan Harris and the congregation have helped give away boxes of food since near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking December and January off, the program restarted Wednesday in Goodwater.
“We had hundreds of people to turn out,” Harris said. “We had tons of people drive from Alexander City, Ashland and even Talladega.”
The program had been giving food out in Alexander City and will be at the Old Goodwater High School the next two Wednesdays beginning at 8 a.m.
“We saw another community in our area in need,” Harris said. “We will come back to Alex City.”
Harris said anyone from any community is welcome to come by the school and pick up a box of food.
“There are no restrictions,” Harris said. “It is first come, first serve. It doesn’t matter about race, income or anything. It’s a multicultural event and it’s such a blessing.”
Harris said those with questions about the program should contact Angela Moore at 256-794-5151 or through Facebook at thenewstylechurch.
Harris said the program has been successful.
“Right now we are feeding about 7,000 people a month,” Harris said. “We expect it to slow down a little but many people are still needing help during the pandemic.
Harris said it is a pleasure for him and the congregation of New Style Church to do this.“It feels great to be able to do this,” Harris said. “It’s great to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We want to help everyone. All we see is people. We don’t see race, gender, socioeconomic status or anything. We just see people we can help.”