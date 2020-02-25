The church family of a Bill Nichols State Veterans Home resident is trying to make his 99th birthday special.
Ruble Ray Gardner, known as Ray, moved to the Alexander City veterans home last year but that hasn’t stopped the outpouring of support for Gardner who called Childersburg home.
To help celebrate Gardner’s March 1 birthday, CornerStone Church of Christ is seeking birthday cards, resolutions, letters or any other way honor Gardner’s birthday. The church hopes to get 99 or more for Gardner.
CornerStone Church of Christ pastor Clarence Denney said he has led Gardner in the Childersburg church for decades.
“I’ve been his preacher for 22 years,” Denney said. “He has a great heart and is a great servant.”
Gardner was born March 1, 1921 and like so many in his generation served his country in the Army and Air Force in Africa, Great Britain, the Middle East, Germany, Paris, Alaska, Italy, the North Pole and the Arctic Circle earning two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and a Good Conduct award along the way. After his military service, Gardner was employed by the United State States Postal Service.
“He was a fine and outstanding citizen,” Denney said.
Denney is proud to be Gardner’s pastor and considers it an honor to try and remember Gardner’s birthday.
“I certainly appreciate I was able to serve as his preacher,” Denney said. “What do you say about a great man?”
Cards can be mailed to: Ray Gardner, ℅ CornerStone Church of Christ, P.O. Box 285, Childersburg, AL 35044.