For the third year in a row, the rubber ducks will be off to the races at Chuck’s Marina.
The annual Duck Norris Derby will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 to benefit the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch and the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center — both partnering agencies with Lake Martin Area United Way.
Ducks are available for purchase as a single buy for $5, a quack pack of five for $20 or a flock of 30 for $100. The grand-prize winner will receive $2,500. Runners up will receive gift prizes.
“This year we have no expenses for the event because we’ve already bought the ducks, signage and sponsors are taking care of banners and things,” girls ranch director Candice Gulley said. “We are looking for a title sponsor for the prize money and anything made over that goes directly toward our organizations and back to the children.”
The girls ranch decided to partner with the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center because the organization helps feed the neglected, abused and abandoned residents of the ranch and provides them therapy.
“They are a nonprofit that serves abused, abandoned and neglected children as well in East Alabama,” Gulley said. “We thought it was a good partnership and the proceeds are split 50/50.”
Last year, the event netted a profit of $5,800 and the money helps fund therapy and necessities for the girls who live at the ranch.
“$100 provides children and families an initial counseling sessions and goal setting needed to create hope for their futures,” Gulley said. “For the girls ranch, (the funds) help us be able to meet the initial needs for girls that come into our care. We don’t have a budget set up for that and most of the time when girls come to the ranch, they don’t come with enough clothes and supplies. This fundraiser allows us to take new girls shopping for clothing, personal hygiene items and other things to start off here.”
Due to coronavirus restrictions, this year’s event will be livestreamed on social media. Staff and children of the two supported organizations will be on site to release the ducks at Chuck’s Marina into Lake Martin and spectators can follow the race online.
“The race will happen on Lake Martin near Chuck’s and we need to follow protocols for 50% occupancy for the restaurant,” Gulley said. “So we will host the race before it opens at 9 a.m. and members of both agencies will be present but it won’t be open to the public.”
Without the ability to go into the community and sell tickets in person, Gulley worries sales will not be as successful as previous years.
“One of the big problems that has impacted this fundraiser is COVID-19 and we can’t sell tickets in person at the level we were,” she said.
However, members of the nonprofits will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at Chuck’s selling tickets for ducks.
“Unfortunately we are expecting a dip in sales but our goal is to push this online and through social media to be able to bridge that gap as people see it and can purchase tickets online,” Gulley said. “ Hopefully we can be as successful at least meeting our goal in what we sold last year.”
There were nearly 2,300 ducks racing for the win in 2019 and Gulley hopes to at least reach that same number.
“A lot of people will just buy the flock or a pack of ducks and that’s very helpful,” she said. “Last year’s winner only bought on ticket, which is a pretty cool thing.”
Gulley said Chuck’s Marina owner Jane and Greg Harris have been avid supporters of the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch for years, so when they were approached to host this event, they were eager to do so.
“They’ve often had us out there to treat the girls to pizza and host other fundraisers, so when we presented the idea to Miss Jane about hosting the duck race there, it seemed like a good fit,” Gulley said. “All the people on the lake are super supportive in helping out our children.”
To purchase tickets online, visit the Duck Norris Derby Facebook page. For additional information or to be a sponsor, call Gulley at 256-896-4113.