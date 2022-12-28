Alabama Power, Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA), and Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) are teaming up to help create new fish habitats in Lake Martin.
Between December 26 and January 8, undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off at several locations throughout Tallapoosa County where trees will be collected by Alabama Power, and properly turned into fish habitats within the lake.
According to LMTA, this initiative benefits Lake Martin in many ways, including encouraging proper recycling of trees, which will keep them off of roadways and out of landfills.
The press release states that Alabama Power will be legally and properly placing the trees, making sure all safety measures are followed so that trees do not move and rise, which could damage boats and injure boaters. Alabama Power has strict processes in place that maintains the safety of boating on Lake Martin.
Jodie McGirt, president of Lake Martin Resource Association, praised the initiative as a way to continue the season of giving by recycling real Christmas trees to build fish habitats on Lake Martin.
“Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) is honored to partner with Alabama Power and LMTA to progress our mission to protect, preserve and promote Lake Martin through this project,” McGirt said. “From an environmental focus we are seeking to preserve the ecosystem of the fish population by building additional habitats that attract more fish. We want to thank the community for your continued support to help LMRA protect and preserve Lake Martin for future generations."
McGirt said that the trunks and branches of the trees would become a nursery for small fish that attract larger fish looking for a good meal, and will be securely submerged in safe locations to ensure boater safety throughout the year.
Brandy Hastings with the Lake Martin Tourism Association also described the initiative as economically beneficial.
"Fishing is an important part of our tourism offerings on Lake Martin, and we are excited to work with Alabama Power and Lake Martin Resource Association to create new fish habitats that will help further the aquatic ecosystem for our anglers,” Hastings said.
New fish habitats could mean new fishing hotspots for anglers on Lake Martin. The specific coordinates of the new habitats will be released by this spring.
With Alabama Power being involved in this project, Hastings said that partnership will ensure that these fish habitats will be created in the proper way. According to Hastings, when people don't follow proper procedures, it creates the possibility of an unsafe situation when the trees become loose and become a hazard for boaters.
Michael Clelland with Alabama Power said that the company has recycled Christmas trees and built fish habitats since 1993 and have placed over 60,000 trees in Alabama Power reservoirs all over the state, including Lake Martin.
“As reservoirs age, a lot of the natural brush and fish habitat deteriorates, and this is a way of creating new habitat and enhancing older habitat to benefit fish of all species. I look forward to working with LMRA and Lake Martin Tourism on this project in 2023 and hope we can make this Christmas tree recycling program an annual effort.”
Undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lake MartinMachine Gun in Eclectic, Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City, or New Water Farms in Dadeville. No plastic trees are accepted, the trees must be real.