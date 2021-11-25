Christmas festivities are coming back in full force after an unusual holiday season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the day after Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, here's a (near-exhaustive) list of Tallapoosa County events to help make up for lost time:

Christmas at Crossroads

Friday, Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Russell Lands is offering an alternative to the nightmare of Black Friday shopping with Christmas at the Crossroads, starting with the arrival of Santa Claus by horse-drawn carriage at 10 a.m. on the "Town Green." The free event will also feature wagon rides, games, crafts and photos.

Russell Crossroads
Chicken & Sweet Southern Yardbird vendor Stacey Battle neatens her display at last year's Russell Crossroads Holiday Bazaar.

Russell Lands' Holiday Bazaar

Friday, Nov. 26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 60 local vendors will also be setting up at Russell Crossroads this Friday for the first day of the Christmas shopping season. Wares are to include original paintings, photography, jewelry, fashion and decor.

Tree-lighting ceremony
Leo McWaters admires an ornament following last year's tree-lighting ceremony at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse square.

Tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse square

Sunday, Nov. 28; 4 p.m.

Christmas kicks off in downtown Dadeville with the town's annual tree-lighting ceremony outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Pennington Park
Kids can mail letters to the North Pole from Pennington Park. 

Pennington Park's Christmas in the Park

Sunday, Nov. 28; 5 p.m.

Quickly followed by Dadeville's tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse square is another tree-lighting ceremony at Pennington Park, featuring hot chocolate, Santa Claus, a performance by Dadeville Lake Martin Community Chorus and dozens of Christmas trees donated and decorated by local businesses.

Christmas Concert and Singalong

Tuesday, Nov. 30; 7 p.m.

A few months after opening its doors, the Dadeville Performing Arts Center will be hosting its inaugural Christmas Concert and Singalong, led by its Dadeville Lake Martin Community Chorus. The event is located at the center on N. Broadnax Street and tickets are $10 a person.

ACT II Christmas play
Alexander City Theatre II rehearses John Jakes' "A Christmas Carol" in 2019.

'It's a Wonderful Life' live radio play

Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

Alexander City Theatre II (ACT II) is partnering with Central Alabama Community College to present three free performances of Joe Landry's Christmas classic, 1940s radio-studio style. The shows will take place at CACC's Betty Carol Graham Center stage with 300 first-come, first-serve seats.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 4; 9-11 a.m.

Santa Claus will be stopping by The Square for breakfast and photos with kids, hosted by Main Street Alexander City. Breakfast is $20 a person.

Camp Hill Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 4; 2-5 p.m.

Tallapoosa County's three biggest towns will be holding their annual Christmas parades back-to-back this year, starting with Camp Hill's on Saturday, featuring food vendors and prizes. The procession starts at Southern Preparatory Academy and ends on South Main Street. Expect Santa Claus to make an appearance.

Spirit of a Hometown Christmas Parade
Santa pays a visit to last year's Spirit of a Hometown Christmas Parade hosted by the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Spirit of a Hometown Christmas Parade

Sunday, Dec. 5; noon to 5 p.m.

Dadeville's eight-annual parade will feature a bouncy house, train rides, a mechanical bull, and arts & crafts and food vendors, with the parade itself beginning at 3 p.m. 

Alexander City Christmas Parade
Performers circle the Church Street roundabout at last year's Hometown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.

Alexander City's Hometown Christmas Parade

Monday, Dec. 6; 5-7 p.m.

Alexander City's annual Christmas parade, put on by the chamber of commerce, is coming back with local bands, dance performances and decorated floats. The procession will start on Comer Street, head north along Cherokee Road toward Benjamin Russell High School, up Church Street, and then east at the roundabout, ending at the bottom of the hill on Tallapoosa Street.

Musical Mondays at Dadeville Performing Arts Centre

Monday, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

For $5 apiece, the Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting lunchtime performances every Monday in December, starting with Michael Mason and followed by Ukuladies Plus, Ronnie Cooper & Kevin Johnson and Dulcimer Daze.

A Downtown Christmas
A father and soon enjoying a very large inflatable at last year's Downtown Christmas, hosted by Main Street Alexander City and the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department.

Alexander City's 'A Downtown Christmas'

Saturday, Dec. 11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown revitalization organization Main Street Alexander City is planning a day-long extravaganza for its "A Downtown Christmas" event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids can write letters to Santa in the United Way conference room, or get a picture with man himself (and Mrs. Claus) on Broad Street. The event will also feature ornament-decorating (parking lot behind the United Way), a "Holly Jolly Food Lane" (Bibb Street), a holiday market (Broad Street), assorted dance and musical performances (Calhoun and Main streets) and reindeer races (Main Street). Oh yeah, and "Snowzilla," a giant inflatable inner-tubing slide, will be at the foot of Strand Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year's Eve at Zazu's Verandah

Friday, Dec. 31; 7-10 p.m.

Zazu's Verandah on the Dadeville courthouse square will be featuring three hours of free live music, before ringing in the new year slightly early with its "Zazu drop" at 10 p.m. Beer and wine will be sold.

