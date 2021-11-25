Christmas festivities are coming back in full force after an unusual holiday season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the day after Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, here's a (near-exhaustive) list of Tallapoosa County events to help make up for lost time:
Christmas at Crossroads
Friday, Nov. 26; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Russell Lands is offering an alternative to the nightmare of Black Friday shopping with Christmas at the Crossroads, starting with the arrival of Santa Claus by horse-drawn carriage at 10 a.m. on the "Town Green." The free event will also feature wagon rides, games, crafts and photos.
Russell Lands' Holiday Bazaar
Friday, Nov. 26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 60 local vendors will also be setting up at Russell Crossroads this Friday for the first day of the Christmas shopping season. Wares are to include original paintings, photography, jewelry, fashion and decor.
Tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse square
Sunday, Nov. 28; 4 p.m.
Christmas kicks off in downtown Dadeville with the town's annual tree-lighting ceremony outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
Pennington Park's Christmas in the Park
Sunday, Nov. 28; 5 p.m.
Quickly followed by Dadeville's tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse square is another tree-lighting ceremony at Pennington Park, featuring hot chocolate, Santa Claus, a performance by Dadeville Lake Martin Community Chorus and dozens of Christmas trees donated and decorated by local businesses.
Christmas Concert and Singalong
Tuesday, Nov. 30; 7 p.m.
A few months after opening its doors, the Dadeville Performing Arts Center will be hosting its inaugural Christmas Concert and Singalong, led by its Dadeville Lake Martin Community Chorus. The event is located at the center on N. Broadnax Street and tickets are $10 a person.
'It's a Wonderful Life' live radio play
Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.
Alexander City Theatre II (ACT II) is partnering with Central Alabama Community College to present three free performances of Joe Landry's Christmas classic, 1940s radio-studio style. The shows will take place at CACC's Betty Carol Graham Center stage with 300 first-come, first-serve seats.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 4; 9-11 a.m.
Santa Claus will be stopping by The Square for breakfast and photos with kids, hosted by Main Street Alexander City. Breakfast is $20 a person.
Camp Hill Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 4; 2-5 p.m.
Tallapoosa County's three biggest towns will be holding their annual Christmas parades back-to-back this year, starting with Camp Hill's on Saturday, featuring food vendors and prizes. The procession starts at Southern Preparatory Academy and ends on South Main Street. Expect Santa Claus to make an appearance.
Spirit of a Hometown Christmas Parade
Sunday, Dec. 5; noon to 5 p.m.
Dadeville's eight-annual parade will feature a bouncy house, train rides, a mechanical bull, and arts & crafts and food vendors, with the parade itself beginning at 3 p.m.
Alexander City's Hometown Christmas Parade
Monday, Dec. 6; 5-7 p.m.
Alexander City's annual Christmas parade, put on by the chamber of commerce, is coming back with local bands, dance performances and decorated floats. The procession will start on Comer Street, head north along Cherokee Road toward Benjamin Russell High School, up Church Street, and then east at the roundabout, ending at the bottom of the hill on Tallapoosa Street.
Musical Mondays at Dadeville Performing Arts Centre
Monday, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
For $5 apiece, the Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting lunchtime performances every Monday in December, starting with Michael Mason and followed by Ukuladies Plus, Ronnie Cooper & Kevin Johnson and Dulcimer Daze.
Alexander City's 'A Downtown Christmas'
Saturday, Dec. 11; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Downtown revitalization organization Main Street Alexander City is planning a day-long extravaganza for its "A Downtown Christmas" event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids can write letters to Santa in the United Way conference room, or get a picture with man himself (and Mrs. Claus) on Broad Street. The event will also feature ornament-decorating (parking lot behind the United Way), a "Holly Jolly Food Lane" (Bibb Street), a holiday market (Broad Street), assorted dance and musical performances (Calhoun and Main streets) and reindeer races (Main Street). Oh yeah, and "Snowzilla," a giant inflatable inner-tubing slide, will be at the foot of Strand Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Year's Eve at Zazu's Verandah
Friday, Dec. 31; 7-10 p.m.
Zazu's Verandah on the Dadeville courthouse square will be featuring three hours of free live music, before ringing in the new year slightly early with its "Zazu drop" at 10 p.m. Beer and wine will be sold.