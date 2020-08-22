Chris Brown has the shortest tenure on the Alexander City City Council at just over a year, but there is no denying his love for the city.
Brown started serving on the council as the District 5 representative last summer and wants voters to see his love for Alexander City in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
“I have a passion for Alex City; I have a passion to serve,” Brown said at the TPI Political Forum. “I enjoy being involved in our community. I want to help make Alex City a premiere place to raise a family, start a business, have a career or enjoy retirement. We have a long way to go and I’m committed to see the job through.”
Brown’s vision to improve Alex City would improve quality of life for all residents and help attract new residents, he said. There is one thing at the top of everyone’s list — even Brown’s, “Better paying jobs, first and foremost.”
“That is a concern of everyone and everybody in the city is finding a business to come in and provide better funding and wages for our citizens,” Brown said.
The foundation is already set for Alex City to help improve quality of life.
“We need to continue to support the growth of our school system and wrap our hands around making sure they provide a solid education for our kids and that they continue to grow in a proper way,” Brown said. “We need to promote our parks and recreation. We’ve got beautiful facilities here. We have (the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex) that hosts many events and we need to use that as a tool to entice people to come in and buy into our city. Highlight our historical downtown area. We’ve got a lot of growth here. We’ve got some more growth we need to do.”
Brown thinks there is one major improvement to help make the plan a reality.
“We need to find the right businesses to bring in to help entice people to want to live here and buy into being a citizen of Alexander City,” Brown said.
Brown said nearby towns have seen new developments and stores come to town because of relationships but it doesn’t mean Alexander City can’t see the same success.
“Sylacauga has been successful because they have had a vested interest with the developers through land and property — also tax savings and tax reductions for a period of time,” Brown said. “We are going to have to work closely with our chamber and our economic group to make sure that we are moving, investing and looking for the right companies to come here. We are also going to have to be willing to invest in the development just as they have to be successful in bringing in new businesses and jobs to Alex City.”
There is a large issue within the city the council must address to retain city employees, Brown said.
“We are losing our employees to surrounding cities for competitive wages and benefit packages,” Brown said. “I’m completely for looking into changing our city employees’ retirement benefits to Tier 1.”
Tier 1 means better retirement benefits for employees but it comes at a cost — one Brown believes the city will have to figure out how to fund.
“After talking with several employees in the city and most of the supervisors in the city, this is a big deal for them to be able to retain our current employees because we are spending the time to train them to go to other places,” Brown said.
Brown believes he is best suited to serve District 5 and help Alexander City grow through, “Transparency, economic development, accountability, mindfulness, adaptability, leadership, quality and community — team Alex City,” Brown said. “Citizens of Alexander City are resilient and deserve a better tomorrow. I’m asking for your continued support on Aug. 25.”