One year after he was appointed to the Alexander City City Council, Chris Brown announced his intent to run for reelection for District 5.
“I have a passion for our city, serving others and taking an active role in our community,” Brown said. “I want to help make Alexander City a premier place to raise a family, start a business, have a career and/or enjoy your retirement.”
Brown said there is a lot that must be done in order for Alexander City to prosper further, but he has a plan.
“We have a long way to go before our city is where we want it to be,” Brown said.
He said it is his mission to do everything in his power to achieve his constituents’ goals through transparency, economic development, accountability, mindfulness, adaptability and community (TEAM AC).
“The citizens of Alexander City are resilient, have overcome many obstacles and deserve a better tomorrow,” Brown said. “Thank you to all that have supported me thus far and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Alexander City.”