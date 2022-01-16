A chili cook-off, proposed by the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce, has brought temperance law back into the public discourse.
Chamber vice president Jim Cahoon brought the idea of the cook-off, to be held at Pennington Park, to the Dadeville City Council earlier this week. Up to 50 contestants may submit their chili, with cash prizes ranging from $50 for fifth place to $500 for first place.
According to the flyer distributed to city councilmembers, beer and wine will be served, prompting Councilman Roy Mathis to ask Cahoon whether he had a liquor license.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board's Opelika office told The Outlook a special event license — which a chili cook-off would require — ranges from about $350 to $450, depending on the laws of the county or municipality. The event may take place within any distance of a school, unless local regulation says otherwise.
According to Mathis, at one point, the distance was 4,900 feet, including Saturdays and Sundays.
"My understanding, I've had encounters with this, that doesn't matter, because you may have kids in school on Saturdays, you have ball games, you have stuff like that," Mathis said. "You cannot discharge a weapon within one mile of a school and you cannot sell alcoholic beverages within a certain distance of a school, even on a Saturday."
City attorney Robin Reynolds said he thought it was 1,000 feet. Dadeville High School's track — the closest part of campus to Pennington Park — is just over a quarter mile, or 1,320 feet. "But in this particular instance I would recommend that you go ahead and make contact with the ABC board," Reynolds told Cahoon.
""I hate to tell it, they know me so well down there I'm on a first-name basis with them," Cahoon said. "I hate to tell you things like that."
Mathis, appointed by District 4 councilman Terry Greer to take his place during his nine- to 12-month military deployment, had previously served on the city council and has a history of supporting strict alcohol ordinances. In 2019, Mathis suggested Dadeville solve its litter problem by becoming a dry city after picking up "two wine bottles, a whiskey bottle, nine beer bottles and 11 beer cans" on the side of the road.
"We have to go to the source," he said.
Later that year, Mathis voted against a liquor license application made by Azteca's Mexican Grill, stating the owner was once arrested for DUI. The license was approved 3-1.
According to the ABC Board, a city council must approve any liquor license application, including a special event license, before the board can sign off on it.
Dadeville's first-annual cook-off will be held Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music. Tickets are $50 to enter the contest and $5 for general admission.