The whole state is facing difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic, but families with children who are severely ill are impacted both emotionally and financially and need a little extra support.
With the global day of #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5, Children’s Harbor has set a goal to raise $5,000 for its programs based on the five most prominent needs of its families who utilize its services.
“We thought we would take advantage right now of the National Day of Giving and feature some of the needs our families through the Family Center in Birmingham are going through during this situation,” Children’s Harbor chief development officer LeAnn Crowe said. “As you can imagine, the majority of these families are trying to deal with many issues including getting their children’s medications, transportation to doctor’s appointments, care for other siblings.”
At the Children’s Harbor Family Center there is a social worker on staff who assesses the needs of particularly bad hardships depending on the situation. The needs are then addressed through the Family Fund for which the Giving Tuesday donations will be earmarked.
“The social worker will then vet the situation and see what the most urgent needs are,” Crowe said.
The greatest issues the Family Center has heard during the last four to five weeks include mental health services, housing assistance, utility assistance, food assistance and education services.
“The No. 1 thing people have really asked for assistance with is food,” Crowe said. “That’s a pretty common need with a lot of families right now whether or not they have a child who is sick.”
The staff is also offering telecounseling with licensed professional counselors beccause in-person visits are not currently available.
“Housing assistance could be in a number of ways but the majority is helping people with rent or mortgage payments — same with utilities to help with bills,” Crowe said.
Education services assist families with children who may have already missed a lot of school due to illness on top of the missed education due to the coronavirus pandemic and schools shutting their doors.
“We have someone (on staff) who actually helps patients and families navigate through how much school has been missed,” Crowe said. “We want to help those patients who are graduating and maybe even transitioning into college with making sure forms are filled out correctly and offering tutoring assistance.”
Children’s Harbor sent an email blast newsletter to nearly 7,000 recipients Tuesday about this initiative and already has raised $1,000.
“We weren’t really expecting that so we’re pretty excited that we will reach our goal,” Crowe said. “I hope we go over it; I think it really will. People are so generous during this time.”
The main push for giving will be Tuesday where people can make donations at www.childrensharbor.com and click the donate button.
“We’re really trying to focus on these needs that are so prevalent during this time and help those families that really need it,” Crowe said.