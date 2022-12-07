During the Christmas season, children often pine for toys under a tree, but one area organization is giving families an alternative gift this year.
Children’s Harbor, a nonprofit organization that benefits Alabama’s seriously ill children, is providing groceries for families the organization serves with thousands of dollars raised during a Giving Tuesday fundraiser on Nov. 29.
According to the organization’s marketing and communications manager Anne Madison Adcock, Children’s Harbor far surpassed an initial $12,000 goal after donations poured in last week, which resulted in a total collection of $19,860.
Adcock said proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the organization’s family assistance fund, which supports a variety of needs ranging from food and transportation, to utility and mortgage assistance.
“We always like to bring home that what separates us from other organizations is we offer our services at no cost to the families,” Adcock said. “It just makes such a big difference in their lives to know that the Harbor is a safe place to come and enjoy being with their family, even in the midst of tough times, because these families are going through things that we can't even imagine.”
The mission of Children’s Harbor is to serve seriously ill children and their families with a major focus on strengthening families through refuge, respite and resources. The organization accomplishes that goal by providing unique, no-cost services at both a location at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and a Lake Martin retreat facility.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At Lake Martin, Adcock explained that Children’s Harbor offers a 66 acre campground to children with illness and disabilities where they can enjoy nature and the joys of the outdoors at no-cost. At the nonprofit’s Lake Martin campus, children participate in a variety of fun activities ranging from swimming, sports and relaxation.
“A lot of our amenities are handicap accessible for the specific reason of being able to serve these children who normally wouldn't get this opportunity to go to camp,” she said. “It's just a really cool way of including these children in everyday things that they normally wouldn't have a chance to do.”
However, Adcock noted that the staff of Children's Harbor felt inspired to bring a special holiday to the families they serve and relieve costs associated with rising food prices.
“We focused on food and meals because that is such a dire need at this time of the year for a lot of families,” she said. “At the end of the year, you’re trying to buy your kids a few toys for Christmas. Well, sometimes they have to put other things as a priority so it's helpful to be able to allow them to take care of what is necessary so they can enjoy the holiday.”
Adcock added that public donations, such as the ones received during Giving Tuesday, help provide the nonprofit’s no-cost services for families, and encouraged those interested in donating to Children’s Harbor to visit the nonprofit’s website.