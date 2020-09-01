One word change in this year’s Children’s Harbor fundraiser modifies its event from an in-person art show to a virtual shopping experience.
Art Off the Lake officially opened today and will extend to Sept. 7 where purchasers have the opportunity to peruse and buy artwork featured from artisans around the Southeast. All proceeds benefit the programs at Children’s Harbor, which supports seriously ill children and their families.
“The change kind of happened overnight,” director of events and community engagement Erin Slaughter said. “We usually have about 6,000 people over the course of the weekend and we just didn’t want to chance anything.”
With the coronavirus still in full swing and the mask mandate extended through Oct. 2, Slaughter said it was the safer option to convert its 15th annual event to a virtual one.
“We had our auction this year do really well virtually, so we figured well let’s try out a virtual Art on the Lake,” Slaughter said.
Roughly 40 artists have registered to showcase their pieces online and Slaughter said there are still some more who may be added.
“We usually have a little more but I am very happy with the turnout for the number of artists we have for the first actual virtual event,” Slaughter said. “All the artists have been very positive about this and there’s a lot of artists who haven’t been able to have any art shows this year. They are very appreciative to still do this festival just on a different platform.”
To view the artwork, visit childrensharbor.com and click on the banner at the top of the screen. Shoppers will register and scroll through the available pieces, which range in price from $20 to $2,000.
“We have some great artwork — jewelry, candles, woodwork — pretty much any kind of artwork, we have it,” Slaughter said. “It’s the same platform (as the auction). People go there and register as if you were online shopping. It’s pretty east and done from the comfort of your own home.”
Once the sale closes Sept. 7, artists will receive all purchasers’ information to get in touch about delivery, shipping or finding a way to complete the sale.
Slaughter also encourages patrons to check back daily, as new artwork will be constantly added.
“Someone may go today and there may be different artwork on there tomorrow,” she said. “We allotted each artist a certain number of slows so as items sell for each artists, we will be adding more of their artwork. This is to prevent having so many to look at all at once and to not be excessive about scrolling.”
As always, a percentage of artists’ sales will be donated to Children’s Harbor to benefit its programs.
“Artists pay a $75 registration fee, which covers a multitude of different things for them and Children’s Harbor gets 20% of what their profit is,” Slaughter said. “Some artists decide to do more but it starts at 20%.”