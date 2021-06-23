Children and adults alike can enjoy a fun game and food Saturday all for free.
Geneva Heard has owned and run Heard’s Daycare in Dadeville for 28 years. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic forced Heard to close for three months but her families stuck with her. Now that the pandemic is slowing, she wants the community to have a day of fun.
“Everybody has been inside or away from everyone for so long,” Heard said. “Everybody has been wanting to get out. We want to have a fun day with kids where parents don’t have to spend a dime.”
Heard said the Fun Day will be at Pennington Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Heard said there will be lots to do.
“We will have bounce houses, rides and more,” Heard said. “We are doing a few things like volleyball and basketball for kids and adults. There will be things like cotton candy, popsicles, water and other food items and it’s all free.”