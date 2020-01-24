Although Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said local gun crimes have recently dropped, there are still gun issues the department would like to attack.
There has been a lull of gun violence in Alexander City in the last six months, according to Turner. He said city police usually respond to more shots fired calls near the beginning of summer and the department receives gunshot calls almost every day during that season due to large gatherings.
“When you put a larger amount of people together that seems to be more times than not there seems to be some type of altercation and it could be physical or it could be with gunplay,” Turner said. “A lot of problems now seem to be settled with gunplay instead of being physical, such as a fistfight.”
Turner said most of the shots-fired calls police respond to are those gunplay situations, which are shots fired at groups, cars and residences.
“It would be great to be able to re-educate that gunplay is not a way to solve any issues and to make people realize that once they pull the trigger, they can’t call the shot back,” Turner said. “They make a life-altering decision for themselves and whoever they fire a shot at. So calm minds, sensible minds and responsible minds is what I wish we could re-educate folks on.
The police department addresses gunplay through increased patrol which usually increases arrests. Turner said the majority of guns seized are stolen.
“Those that are in possession of (the handguns) should not be in possession of them and that could be due to age or prior criminal history meaning convicted felons,” Turner said.
After gunshot calls stop in one area, another area increases, according to Turner.
“Now there are times where it will just bump it to another side of town and we have to repeat the process,” Turner said, “and once you eliminate those who are causing the problems then it stops.”
Turner said sometimes gun calls are false reports due to residents wanting police to respond to an incident faster.
“I know I’ve been in situations when I’ve been sitting in the area where a disturbance breaks out and it comes across as gunplay and it didn’t occur,” Turner said.
The department also gets gunshot calls near holidays and around the start of hunting seasons.
For gun safety outreach Turner said the department is looking into hosting a handgun safety class but has not scheduled a date. The department’s citizen safety class also teaches handgun safety.
“We have that and that always seems to be one of the more interesting classes in that process,” Turner said.