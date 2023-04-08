To the surprise of its Alexander City employees, Chick-fil-A served up more than food this Wednesday.
The fast-food chain’s corporate office awarded scholarships to five of Alex City’s student-employees after thousands of applicants around the company applied, according to Chick-fil-A operator Lois Ann Murphree.
The winners were Reginald Clifton, Zyriah Meadows, Aidan Palmer, Katherine Taylor and Jon Robert Tucker.
Recipient Katherine Taylor said she and her coworkers received an invitation Wednesday for a marketing meeting, but she suspected more when her family appeared at the gathering.
“When I saw the parents walk in, I thought there's something else happening here,” she said. “I completely forgot about the scholarship for a second until Lois walked out with the packets. This will probably make my month.”
Murphree gifted the students a cookie cake while fellow Chick-fil-A staff paraded a congratulatory banner around the restaurant.
“This is actually a great big surprise. You guys were selected as scholarship winners. We are so, so proud of y'all,” Murphree said to them.
Parents and family then shot confetti in celebration as the students each received $2,500 in scholarship money.
According to Murphree, the initiative to assist employees with their education stems from the company’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, and his original restaurant, The Dwarf Grill.
“There was a guy there that worked and wanted to go to college, and Truett literally put an empty mayonnaise jar on the counter,” she said. “They would fill it until they were able to send the kid to college. Chick-fil-A has continued that tradition every year in order to help kids further their academics.”
Taylor and Meadows, both 18, said they feel Chick-fil-A lived up to the goal as the scholarships will definitely support their college education.
“It pretty much covers both of us for our first years,” Taylor said. “I'm going to Auburn for aerospace engineering.”
Meadows will major in accounting at the University of Alabama, helped along by funds from the scholarship.
Clifton, 18, has worked as shift lead at Chick-fil-A since the restaurant opened in 2021 and described the moment as a shock.
“I was super surprised, and I'm very grateful as I didn't expect to get it. It feels very rewarding,” he said.
Clifton is currently enrolled at Central Alabama Community College, and the scholarship will aid his eventual transfer to the University of Alabama.
These scholarships were actually based on leadership qualities; the selection process involves comprehensive questionnaires and submitting resumes.
“They really just look for well-rounded students who do well in school, but also have extracurriculars and are really looking for that leadership component,” Murphree said.
According to the Chick-fil-A website, the company has awarded more than $45 million in scholarships to employees with more than 3,000 students receiving a $2,500 scholarship annually. The ability to re-apply is up to four years.
The scholarships can amount to a potential total of $10,000 for college while working at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. These scholarships are awarded to employees based on leadership, academic achievement and community involvement.
“I felt so much pressure doing that because they're all such great kids and so deserving of it,” Murphree said. “Thousands of team members apply every year so we are truly fortunate.”
The banner with the employees’ names will hang in the Alexander City’s Chick-fil-A restaurant for the next several days.