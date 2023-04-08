Chick-fil-A students 5.JPG
Buy Now

It wasn't a normal work week for Chick-fil-A employees in Alexander City, and included a heartfelt gesture for many with aspirations for higher education. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

To the surprise of its Alexander City employees, Chick-fil-A served up more than food this Wednesday. 

Chick-fil-A students 4.JPG
Buy Now
Chick-fil-A students 6.JPG
Buy Now
Chick-fil-A students.JPG
Buy Now

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you