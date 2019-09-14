Homemade cheeseballs made by the women of the First United Methodist Church of Alexander City for the holiday season has been a tradition for many years.
“We have been doing this for 20 years now,” church member Pam Young said. “We do it to support the missions mainly in the community.”
The proceeds of the sales are not designated for one specific purpose but to benefit things the United Methodist Women and community support, Young said.
“We participate all across the community,” Young said. “We help meet the needs at The Arbor, (Jamie Dark’s) backpack program — we just kind of fly under the radar.”
Young said the group doesn’t have the money earmarked for any one thing.
“We raise the funds without a project in mind,” Young said. “It is for needs that come to us or we are led to. Over the 20 years we have helped people buy furniture; we have purchased all the T-shirts for a kindergarten program so all kids would have one because some couldn’t afford to buy one.”
Young said the cheeseball flavors will be familiar to many.
“They are back by popular demand,” Young said. “The public has told us what they like.”
This year the group is offering Spicy Senorita, Holiday, Old English Cheddar and English Bleu. The cost of the 1-pound cheeseballs is $10 except the English Bleu which is $12.
The Spicy Senorita is a Mexican-style cheeseball rolled in paprika.
Young said the consistent favorite over the years is Old English Cheddar, a traditional strong cheese with a very smooth texture and rolled in nuts.
The Holiday option is seasoned with red and green bell peppers and made with a cream cheese base.
Young also said she noticed the favorite of most men is the English Bleu. Rolled in fresh parsley, Young said it is a popular choice because it can be paired with many other dishes.
The cheeseballs are packaged and frozen. Young said they last for a year, but she suggests using them within six months.
Orders can be placed by returning an order form to the church office with payment.
This year pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the FUMC Fellowship Hall. Orders will be taken until Sept. 30. Order forms are available from any UMW member or in the Connect Centers at three campuses of First United Methodist Church of Alexander City.
Young said the first year the group delivered the cheeseballs at her home but, with the crowd and her husband Judge Tom Young parking vehicles in the yard, they moved for the second year.
“We have come a long way since that first year,” Young said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without community support through the cheese ministry. Without community support we wouldn’t be able to help as many as we do.”