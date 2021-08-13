The U.S. Census Bureau released its long-awaited 2020 redistricting data Thursday, giving an up-to-date count on America's population, voting-age population and racial demographics at the local level.
The release shows that Tallapoosa and Coosa counties both declined in population from the 2010 census, following a nationwide trend in population decline for counties with fewer than 50,000 residents. Just over half of U.S. counties declined in population since 2010, despite an overall gain in population driven by growth in metro areas.
But while America's population has increased, its 10-year growth rate has slowed to a level not seen since the 1930s.
Thursday's data release, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, also marks the beginning of the redistricting process in the majority of U.S. states, where the data will be used to redraw the lines of state legislative and congressional districts. In Alabama those districts are determined by both chambers of the state legislature.
Here's a closer look at the local data:
Tallapoosa County
Tallapoosa County's population held relatively steady in the past decade with only a 0.7% decrease, a difference of about 300 residents. Lake Martin's vacation homeowners were not included in that count, unless they considered Tallapoosa County their primary residence.
|2010
|2020
|41,616
|41,313
Thursday's release also revealed an overall decline in white population for the first time in U.S. Census history, counteracted by unprecedented growth in its multiracial population.
Similarly, Tallapoosa County fell about one percentage point each in its white and Black or African American categories but saw the most growth in the two or more races category.
|2010
|2020
|White
|69.9%
|68.9%
|Black/African American
|26.6%
|25.2%
|American Indian/Alaska Native
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Asian
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Pacific Islander
|0%
|0%
|Some other race
|1.7%
|1.6%
|Two or more races
|1%
|3.4%
|Hispanic/Latino (of any race)
|2.5%
|2.8%
Coosa County
Coosa County managed to maintain a five-digit headcount despite losing 10% of its population since 2010.
|2010
|2020
|11,539
|10,387
The county's racial demographics changed along somewhat similar lines as Tallapoosa County, with the most growth in the two or more races category. Fewer than 10 residents are Asian.
|2010
|2020
|White
|66.3%
|65.7%
|Black/African American
|31%
|29%
|American Indian/Alaska Native
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Asian
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Pacific Islander
|0.1%
|0%
|Some other race
|1.2%
|1.6%
|Two or more races
|0.9%
|3.4%
|Hispanic/Latino (of any race)
|2%
|1.9%
Also included in the redistricting data is percentage of housing units occupied, excluding second or vacation homes, dormitories, barracks, hotels, quarters in institutions (e.g. prisons) and units marked as condemned. Only 76.6% of housing units in Tallapoosa County and 74.2% in Coosa County were considered occupied in 2020, compared with 90.3% nationwide.
Final Census results, including over- and undercount estimates, won't be available until 2022.