Chapman Healthcare may be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel in the battle against COVID-19.
Chapman Healthcare staff has been in trenches battling the coronavirus since it first struck Tallapoosa County two months ago. Over the weekend it notified the families of the residents through a letter giving those on the outside a view of the battle ensued in the long-term care facility on Dadeville Road.
“Thirty-four of our 181, or 19%, of residents in the skilled nursing facility have tested positive,” Chapman administrator Ashleigh Taylor said. “None of the residents in assisted living have tested positive.”
Prime Management vice president of operations Brantley Newton said 10 residents have died in the last two months, eight of whom tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor said those numbers are hard to swallow.
“Every death represents an enormous amount of loss to the families of these individuals,” Taylor said. “Many of these residents have been with us for a long period of time and the feeling of loss is something we share at Chapman Healthcare Center.”
Prior to COVID-19, the facility typically averaged four deaths per month.
Some Chapman residents have been successful in the battle against COVID-19.
“We have 10 of the 34 residents who are now testing negative,” Taylor said. “We have 16 who remain in quarantine.”
Many of the positive cases were transferred to Lake Martin Community Hospital and some have returned to Chapman after testing negative twice for the virus.
Staff members also contracted COVID-19.
“We have had 49 of our 236, or 21%, of our employees test positive,” Taylor said. “Of those, 33 have recovered and are back at work after testing negative but 15 are still quarantined at home.”
Chapman isn’t the only long-term care facility facing the battle in Alabama.
“The Alabama Nursing Home Association is aware of 103 nursing homes across 51 counties that have reported at least one COVID-19 positive resident and/or employee,” Alabama Nursing Home Association’s John Matson said.
Taylor said Chapmn was exercising extreme caution long before the first positive COVID-19 result.
“The staff at Chapman Healthcare Center has been working very hard to care for all of our residents during this difficult and unprecedented time,” Taylor said. “Before a resident developed symptoms, Chapman Healthcare Center had implemented safety measures to limit our residents’ exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce the chance of infection.”
Many of the measures used to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Chapman will stay in place for the time being.
“We will continue our aggressive infection control measures including restricting visitation, communal dining and group activities,” Taylor said. “Employees and residents are still being screened for symptoms and we will continue to use personal protective equipment.”
Taylor said the community and staff is the reason the facility has pushed back the virus as seen by the recoveries of both residents and staff.
“I’m appreciative of the continued commitment the staff has shown during this unprecedented time,” Taylor said. “Despite the circumstances, our selfless staff are working tirelessly to care for our residents. We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and understanding we have received from the community. We are all truly grateful.”