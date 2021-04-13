The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved a bundle of new hires, retirements, resignations and transfers Monday, including a new Dadeville Elementary principal, two new Horseshoe Bend assistant principals and one Reeltown assistant principal.
Diane Miller will take over from Dadeville Elementary School (DES) principal Rance Kirby in July, moving up from her current position as DES assistant principal.
"We have not hired a new assistant principal to take her place," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter said.
Kirby, meanwhile, will be director of the Tallapoosa County Virtual Academy following current director Chris Dark's retirement in June.
"Rance Kirby, presently principal at DES, will move into that position, and he requested that transfer," Porter said.
Horseshoe Bend School will also be seeing two new assistant principals next school year, current teacher Christie Marvel and current DES teacher Julie Mask. At Reeltown High School, Crystal Adams, currently at Pike Road Intermediate School, was hired as assistant principal Monday in preparation for John Wilcox's mid-year retirement.
This month's board meeting was the second meeting in a row to drop new administrative changes. Last month, the board of education approved Cliff Maddox as the new Reeltown High School principal, moved former Reeltown principal Dr. Tom Cochran to Horseshoe Bend, and moved former Horseshoe Bend principal James Aulner to Dadeville High School to join Dadeville principal Chris Hand as principal on assignment.
In other personnel news, the board approved Dylan Teel as Horseshoe Bend band director, Robbie Alford as Horseshoe Bend math coach and Erica Sammons as Horseshoe Bend reading specialist. All changes were approved unanimously.