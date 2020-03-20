The coronavirus has forced changes for a free local tax service and for those who need to renew automobile tags in March.
Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama (VCCA) project director Carley Cummings said many free tax assistance have closed and others struggle to balance service to clients and safety of volunteers.
“AARP has shut down their free tax sites nationwide,” Cummings said. “During a webinar on Tuesday we learned that 61% of the participants had experienced closure of sites. Our Rockford site has closed due to (Alabama Cooperative Extension Service) offices closing statewide.”
Cummings said VCCA is still offering tax filing services but a few things have changed in recent days to encourage social distancing because of COVID-19.
“VCCA will (now) utilize the ‘drop-off method’ only,” Cummings said. “This will eliminate the problem of clients sitting in the office for hours and minimize close interaction with each other and with volunteers.”
Cummings said only two clients will be allowed in the waiting area at a time and others waiting must remain outside.
“Once a client completes the intake process, the form will be handed over to the screener with Social Security card, ID and all pertinent tax information,” Cummings said. “The client will go to the screener’s desk to sign the drop-off consent form and leave the office.”
Cummings said once the return is prepared a volunteer will call the client to return to the office to sign the return and get their copies.
Those seeking to use VCCA for tax-filing purposes need to bring W2s, 1099s and other tax forms, last year’s return, driver’s license for the taxpayer and spouse if married and Social Security cards for all involved.
Cummings said all documents should be removed from envelopes and asked for patience.
“Please be prepared to wait,” Cummings said. “We are encouraging social distancing so clients may want to bring a lawn chair as we only have two benches outside.”
Tag renewal deadline extended
The Alabama Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division has extended the deadline for March tag renewals to April 15.
Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East said postmarks will not count in this extension.
“They have to be in our office by April 15,” East said. “As long as the renewals are processed by April 15 there will be no late fee assessed.”
East said with closure of the Tallassee City Hall means the probate judge’s office in the facility will be closed as well. East said staff from his office occupied the office on Mondays and staff would not return until the building reopens. But there are ways for those Tallapoosa County automobile owners to renew tags.
“As of (now), the Dadeville and Alexander City probate offices are still operating at normal business hours,” East said.