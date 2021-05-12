New technology will soon increase efficiencies for Alexander City’s electric system.
Smart meters allow for a multitude of things including immediate cutoff and remote meter reading. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) CEO Fred Clark explained advanced metering initiatives (AMI) benefit AMEA’s cities and their customers.
“It helps us, we don’t have to have meter readers,” Clark said. “We can read our meters remotely, but what it really does is empower our consumers, particularly our low income consumers. A lot of times when we have a very cold month or a very hot month consumers don’t recognize they are spending a lot of energy. They get the sticker shock of a bill.”
Clark said with AMI customers will be able to keep up with power consumption on a daily basis.
“Let's say you have a polar vortex and it's 20 degrees for 20 days and somebody gets a bill for $1,000, they don’t know that is coming,” Clark said. “With advanced metering, everybody with a phone, they can get can on their account and see how much energy they used that day and how much their bill is going to be that month as it collects that way. They are suddenly able to manage their energy usage. We believe that is very important.”
Clark said three AMEA members have already installed the smart meters — Sylacauga, Tuskegee and Opelika. Clark said Dothan and Riveria are currently installing the smart meters and Alexander City is one of six cities in the works.
Clark said the new meters will not cost Alexander City electric customers anything as the smart grid initiative costs are built into the current rates being paid.
“There is a portion of the rates collected that goes to this type of initiative, the smart grid fund,” Clark said. “Those funds build up over time for services.”
The Alexander City City Council is set to approve the installation of the smart meters at its next meeting. Clark said it will take up to two years to implement the smart grid technology.
“The pilot project will begin this summer and take about nine months,” Clark said. “Then there will be about a 12-month deployment period. By the end of 2022, middle 2023 they will all be deployed and your people will be able to read those meters.”
Clark said the meters could be read from city hall relieving personnel to do other things. The meters also allow for new rate categories.
“Tuskegee has a pilot going on right now that is basically called a pre-payment plan,” Clark said. “It is like filling a debit card for people.
“A prepayment ability gives them the ability to pay weekly if they want to. They are paying for their energy in advance, however they are controlling it because you aren’t going to charge them a reconnect fee, you are not going to charge them a deposit, you are not going to charge them a number of fees because that person doesn’t have money. They will have the ability to pay $50 a week if they want to.”
Clark said electric cooperatives have been doing this in Alabama for about 10 years.
“Dixie Electric used to have an uncollected account of $300,000,” Clark said. “When they put in the repayment business, their uncollectable went to $27,000. What that was, was the consumer controlled what they are doing.”
The smart meter also helps the utility better understand what damage the system has following a storm.
“Software that goes with this system has an outage system,” Clark said. “In the past, to some extent, when there is an outage we know when they call and say the lights are off. These new systems the meter tells us because there is no energy being used. The outage system will more efficiently help get power restored.”
Now city leaders can concentrate on other capital improvements needed within Alexander City’s electrical system. Alexander City Public Works director Gerard Brewer has been working with other city staff and AMEA. The Jackson Thornton study said the city was making a 2% profit on its electric system but that has been adjusted down because some capital improvement projects had been left out.
Brewer said AMEA suggested leaving the rate categories alone.
“AMEA said where we are at is standard across the state,” Brewer said. “It is based on how we pay for it and how much those customers cost us. It is a lot more nuanced than water and sewer.”
AMEA also looked at Alexander City’s rate structures. Brewer said several things should be considered for improvements to the city’s electrical system and should be in the new budget currently being worked on.
“(AMEA doesn’t) see anything except (capital project and infrastructure) increases,” Brewer said. “What is budgeted? Fleet, new Benjamin Russell High School, new shopping center, routine capital — Raintree is a problem area with $450,000 budgeted. We saw that last (week) with the storm.