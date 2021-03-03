Local artists have until April 9 to enter into the 2021 Jazz Fest and Sun Festival t-shirt design contests for his or her chance at a $200 prize.
Artists have two shots at two different contests, but the rules are the same. Design entries are limited to four colors suitable for screen-printing onto a t-shirt, with the chosen designs being the exclusive property of the Alexander City Jazz Fest Committee and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
The Sun Festival will take place from June 3-12 this year. Jazz Fest shows will take place Friday, June 11 at Strand Park and Saturday, June 12 at The Amp on Lake Martin. Last year's 30th annual Jazz Fest was postponed and scaled back due to the pandemic.
For those interested in the contest, the chamber and Jazz Fest committee have instructed the following:
• Entries may be emailed as a JPG or PDF document to kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com or mailed to the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce
• Fine art and digital design will be accepted
• Art in digital file format should be vector format (.eps, .ai or .psd), high resolution 300dpi and with type/copy (fonts provided) on layers
• Art must be minimum 65-line screen if computer-generated
• Art must be vertical and no larger than 16" by 20"
• There is no cost for entry and a limit of three entries per artist
• Entries need to include "Alexander City Jazz Fest June 11-12, 2021" or "Alexander City Sun Festival June 3-12, 2021" in the design to be considered
• The artist's name and phone number must be printed on the back of the artwork