The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is currently taking nominations for two awards to be presented at its annual meeting. The awards are designed to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Alexander City, marketing and special events vice president Kim Dunn said.
For those interested in nominating someone, the chamber provides the following information:
Business Person of the Year, presented by Alabama Municipal Electric Authority
The recipient of the Business Person of the Year Award is based upon that individuals outstanding achievement, leadership, loyalty and dedication to his/her profession, and to the business community of Alexander City.
Nominees must be a member of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, and in business in Alexander City for a minimum of five years. Nominations should be accompanied by a detailed summary, and the address and phone number of the nominee. Please provide as many details regarding this individual’s qualifications as possible.
"Community Spirit" Award, presented by GFL Solid Waste Southeast LLC
The "Community Spirit" Award is presented to an individual who embodies the principles of community leadership, selflessness, integrity, and promotes the good of the community through his/her profession and/or volunteer activities.
Nominees must be a resident of the Alexander City/Lake Martin area. Nominations should be accompanied by a detailed essay, address and phone number of the nominee. Please provide as many details regarding this individual’s qualifications as possible.
Nominations for either award may be accompanied by letters of support from other individuals. Nominations should be mailed to Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 926, Alexander City, AL 35011 or emailed to Kim Dunn at kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com.
Nominations can also be submitted online at https://www.alexcitychamber.com/businessperson-of-the-year and https://www.alexcitychamber.com/community-spirit-award.
Nominations are due April 9.