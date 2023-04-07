Either rain or shine, cornhole bags will be flying this Saturday.
Hosted by the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce, the eighth annual cornhole tournament is coming to Copper’s Grill in Stillwaters for the second time.
Chamber board member Trey Foshee said the first tournament, “Blind Draw,” is the one the Chamber hosts.
“‘Blind Draw’ it’s just the luck of the draw,” he said. “You get the teammate you get.”
In the past, the event coordinators paired up professional and amateur players. Foshee said after getting some feedback from participants, they changed it to the “Blind Draw” so now it’s up to chance.
Meanwhile, the second tournament, “Bring Your Own Partner” is for participants who want to keep playing. He said the chamber is hands-off with that one and the participants can decide both their partner and what they want to put in the pot.
The total winnings for the “Blind Draw” tournament will be $2,500. Split between the two partners, first place will win $1,200; second place $700; third place $300; fourth place $200 and fifth place $100.
“My best cornhole advice, not being a cornhole player, is drink plenty of beer the day of,” Foshee said with a laugh. “I think that’s a good help — especially for an amateur who doesn’t really know cornhole. (Also) practice, brush up on your technique a little bit and watch some YouTube videos if you haven’t done it before.”
Ultimately, the cornhole tournament is a chamber fundraiser, in order to support local schools and businesses. Executive assistant Molly Parker said part of the funds will also be used for the chamber’s scholarship program for local seniors.
“(The tournament) can be pretty die-hard if you are into cornhole,” Parker said.
This year, sign up begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. with the bags flying at noon. The coordinators have half an hour to pair everyone up for the “Blind Draw.” While waiting for the tournament to start, there will be other activities and people can take some time to warm up.
Additionally, the first 50 people who sign up will receive a gift bag. Foshee said of course the hope is for more competitors.
Last year the chamber’s goal was 40 participants and the tournament exceeded that. The public is also welcome to come and watch.
“It is a fun atmosphere,” Foshee said. “People are competing but while everybody is playing, everyone else is hanging out. We are encouraging the sponsors and the chamber to come out and hang out with us, chat and have fun.”
For the tournament there are 29 sponsors including Lake Martin Inspections, Farmers and Merchants Bank, M and M Construction, Blackberry Breeze, Lake Martin Sales and Rentals, Ivy Creek Healthcare, LaKay’s Flowers and Gifts, Little Lambs and Ivy Daycare, Mark Allen Treadwell, Me Mama’s Grub Hub, S and S Discount Tires, GW Sells Lake Martin Aronov Realty, Lake Martin Pizza, Sellers CPA, Dadeville Animal Clinic, Jimmy Abbett, Kenny Dean, TLC Real Estate - Audrey Moore, OGS Tournaments, Aleem Gillani, Dadeville Kiwanis Club, Mayor Goodman, River Bank and Trust, Bruce Real Estate Group, Representative Ed Oliver, Big Fish - Michael Carter, Chad Harrison Attorney at Law, Lake Martin Boutique and Tom Whatley.