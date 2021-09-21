Chad Wilson has been touring for the last few years with his brother Kyle as the Wilson Brothers Band.
The Tallapoosa County brothers have opened for a few headliners while holding their own successful shows with original music.
Prior to The Wilson Brothers Band, Chad was and is still a songwriter. Chad has been living in Nashville for years and Friday Chad officially started his solo career with the release of his solo single ‘Lie Like You Love Me.’ Chad co-wrote the song with friends, one of which was just in the area as he joined Chad at the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival.
"I teamed up with Aaron Rodgers and Eric Erdman on this project and I could not be happier with how it turned out," Wilson said. "This song has all the hallmarks of the kind of music I want to make."
Wilson hopes the debut song shows off his talents as both a songwriter and singer.
“I hope this first single as a solo artist is a game changer for both country music fans and my career,” Wilson said.
The song features Wilson meeting a girl at a bar and dancing the night away. Wilson said the song alludes to more.
"Our world is transforming, and we get to witness it," Wilson said. "We all feel something and in the grand scheme of our world and our universe, it’s so easy to feel insignificant. Those thoughts created out of nothing for this song has enough power to change someone else’s life.”
Wilson hopes others see the strong message in ‘Lie Like You Love Me.’
"This song might not change anyone else's life, but mine will never be the same," Wilson said.
The Wilson Brothers have been successful. They are a two-time NIMA Award winner of Country Duo of the Year and have been nominated five times for the award. CMT named the brothers Artist on the Rise and a video of theirs made it to No. 1 in 2019 on CMT’s 12-pack Countdown.
Most recently The Wilson Brothers Band was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Country Duo of the Year and for Video of the Year with 'A Little Love' at the 2021 JOSIE Music Awards.