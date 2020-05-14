Central Coosa will host its graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Keith Bullard Stadium with a ceremony reflective of social distancing.
Each of the 58 seniors will receive six tickets for attendees who will be assigned areas to sit in the stadium 6 feet apart from the next family.
Students will be social distanced on the football field with 10 students per each of the six rows seated on every 10-yard line.
“We’re have one on the 50, the 40, all the way down,” Coosa County Schools superintendent Andi Wilson said. “It will take up the entire field.”
When assigning guests to the benches in the stadium, the plan is to coordinate parents on the same side as where their child would to make it easier to see.
“We’ll divide up the home side of the stadium and try our best to set up parents where the child would be,” Wilson said. “We do have one set of twins, so that could possibly be 12 in one area but they’re all family.”
The assigned seats will be marked with a surprise for the parents.
“The parents were all so distraught with everything before, so we (wanted to do something special),” Wilson said.
Senior will be called up in alphabetical order to receive their diplomas, which will be piled in stacks on a table for them to pick up.
“Usually we don’t have the diplomas in the covers but this time we’re going to check to be sure the students, when they go to their stack, they are choosing the appropriate one,” Wilson said. “They’ll actually go home with their diplomas. We won’t be handing them out.”
Wilson said seniors will practice this method the day before graduation, as it could get a little confusing.
“We haven’t discussed how to stream it yet but I’m sure we have a teacher willing to stream it or do a Facebook Live,” Wilson said.
Graduates and parents alike are excited to be able to participate in this traditional milestone.
“It’s going to be really hard for me too; I like getting my hugs in,” Wilson said.