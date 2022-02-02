The National Weather Service (NWS) has put a portion of central Alabama, including Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, under flood watch Wednesday night through Friday morning due to the possibility of excessive rainfall.
According to NWS Birmingham, Tallapoosa County has a 55-75 percent chance of rain through Thursday night; Coosa County has a 75-100 percent chance. Two to four inches of rainfall is expected across the region.
"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," NWS states. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."
Southwest central Alabama, including the cities of Selma and Demopolis, are at marginal risk for damaging winds or a brief tornado. Alexander City does not fall into the threat area.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton,
Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa and
Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall are possible Thursday morning
through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of one to three
inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&