Flood watch

All but four counties in NWS Birmingham's coverage area are on flood watch through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has put a portion of central Alabama, including Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, under flood watch Wednesday night through Friday morning due to the possibility of excessive rainfall.

According to NWS Birmingham, Tallapoosa County has a 55-75 percent chance of rain through Thursday night; Coosa County has a 75-100 percent chance. Two to four inches of rainfall is expected across the region.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," NWS states. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

Southwest central Alabama, including the cities of Selma and Demopolis, are at marginal risk for damaging winds or a brief tornado. Alexander City does not fall into the threat area.

Tags

Recommended for you