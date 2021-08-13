Freshmen at Benjamin Russell High School haven’t had their first class at the school yet but eight incoming freshmen have already taken a class at Central Alabama Community College (CACC).
Thanks to the new Wildcat Leaders Excelling in Academic Pathways (PATH) program the students have a chance to graduate from high school and CACC at the same time in three years.
CACC Dean of Academic Programs Dr. Bryan Johnson has put together a program of study to help the students be successful. Johnson said the students will take classes together the three years they are at CACC.
“We have already had an orientation class for a few days to help prepare the students for what is ahead,” Johnson said. “They will work as a learning community together. They will develop intellectual friendships; they will build friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Johnson hopes to use the current LEAP students in the future.
The cohort environment is nothing new to Johnson. Just like his 25 years at Samford University, the last 10 over the honors program, Johnson wants to see the program continue at CACC.
“We plan on this being an ongoing program,” Johnson said. “I have already told them I want them to be a part of the orientation process for the next group of LEAP students.”
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford approached CACC about a program like LEAP and CACC president Jeff Lynn and Johnson took it from there. The students will load a bus at BRHS and travel to CACC for class. LEAP is similar to dual enrollment but the dual enrollment students rarely complete the coursework for an associate degree by the time they graduate high school.
The LEAP students will be busy. To receive an associate degree in May 2025 at the same time as students walked the stadium field at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex means the summers between freshman and sophomore, sophomore and junior and junior and senior years in high school will be spent in a class at CACC.
“They will be in the normal mini-terms,” Johnson said. “The students will still have an opportunity for a summer break.”
The incoming BRHS freshmen haven’t yet taken some of the prerequisite math and science classes for the classes they will need for the associate degree at CACC so Johnson and CACC have rearranged the academic schedule for the unique students.
“They will be taking music appreciation the first semester,” Johnson said. “A couple of them are already involved in band plus the class is freestanding not requiring any real advanced math or science.”
The students will be in computer information systems in the spring.
“It likely won’t cover anything these students aren’t already familiar with to some degree,” Johnson said. “Nowadays students have an easier time with technology than many adults.”
Most high school students who participate in dual enrollment take college courses beginning their high school sophomore and junior year but rarely receive an associate degree when graduating high school.
“Some do but they really have to load up on their classes to do it in time,” Johnson said. “It can be a difficult task.”
But getting the associate degree while in high school does have its advantages and it’s one Johnson said parents of the LEAP students have already talked about.
“It opens the door to dual majors when they transfer to 4-year colleges,” Johnson said. “It also makes a study abroad experience possible all while staying on the four year track.”