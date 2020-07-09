Central Alabama Community College will train the next generation of boat mechanics.
Representatives of area marine companies said there is a great need for marine technicians to service boating vessels on Lake Martin and beyond.
“We are always looking for them,” Russell Marine president Dave Commander said. “At the moment I would hire three if I could.”
Skiers Marine vice president Clay Tyler said his company was in the same boat and could hire today if a qualified candidate were to present his or herself. Commander and Tyler said first year marine technicians could expect a salary of $38,000 to $40,000 and after five years could easily be earning more than $50,000.
To help create the next generation of marine technicians CACC will start a marine technology program in August.
“We are planning to start the program this fall and occupy a building later,” CACC acting president Jeff Lynn said.
Lynn was joined by CACC vice president of workforce development programs Dr. Doug Flor to speak with management from area marinas Wednesday at the college. Flor said the program will be unlike any other CACC has in turning out graduates with associate degrees.
“We don’t have any other program that can finish a degree program in four terms,” Flor said. “All of our other programs take five semesters.”
Those who complete the marine technology program will receive three certifications — marine technician fundamentals, marine systems and marine electrical.
Flor said the marine technology classes include marine engines and drives; marine engines and outboard drives; marine engines and inboard drives; marine engines and stern drives; jet drives; marine rigging and trailers; fuel and lubrication systems and electrical systems and diagnostics.
Flor said the program is based loosely on two schools in Florida he visited last year that offer the program and he had been looking at making it a reality at CACC, given the workforce needs in the immediate area.
“We see there is a need for 40 (marine technicians) a year in the area for the next several years,” Flor said.
The program is unlike any other in public education in Alabama.
“To our knowledge, this is the first and only program in the state,” Lynn said. “I see this to be a major opportunity.”
Commander said Russell Marine has to send its employees for training and sees the advantages of having a marine technician program near the shores of Lake Martin.
“We send people off to school for a few days at a time,” Commander said. “With this, this is just up the road. There are not many places in the U.S. you can do this in two years.”
Lynn and Flor said local marine companies could send their employees for just one class but they want to partner with the local marinas to create better graduates.
“We are designing every program we have here to have an internship or apprenticeship,” Flor said. “About 80% of our students are currently working in their field.”
Flor and Lynn hope the students in the marine technology program can intern at local companies or come from the ranks of those employers in the marine field.
Lynn said the old Adult Education building on Dadeville Road will house the program after it receives an approximate $426,000 renovation.
“I went to talk to the chancellor of the two-year system about it,” Lynn said. “He gave me a check.”
Lynn and Flor are working on equipping the building with the special tools needed for marine maintenance. Commander and Tyler said many manufacturers would help equip the facility. To get the program started next month, Flor said an instructor will be hired to teach the first class in a room in another building while developing the three more classes to be taught in January. Lynn and Flor were both quick to ask for the help of local marine companies in supplementing the instruction.
“We will hire adjunct instructors if we need to,” Flor said. “We also want (marine companies) help in developing the program to get the employee with the skills that is needed.”
Lynn said the program will start small.
“I want to make sure to start it based on what (marine company) needs are and grow it as quickly as we can,” Lynn said. “I have seen programs grow too fast and crash and burn. I want to make sure we do this right.”
Flor said it will take about a year to get the program accredited so financial aid through the school will not be available until then. But everyone agreed it shouldn’t be an issue.
Russell Lands CEO Tom Lamberth is happy to see the new program at CACC and believes it will be a huge success for everyone.
“This has been a real issue for all of us in this room — finding qualified techs,” Lamberth said. “This is a perfect fit.”