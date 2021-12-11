Central Alabama Community College (CACC) will be in its new location just in time for the spring semester.
Last week, CACC president Jeff Lynn made the purchase of the new Prattville campus official at the Prattville Chamber of Commerce.
Autauga County Commission and the Prattville City Council gave the initial approval, both by unanimous vote, on the purchase/sale agreement for East Memorial Baptist Church on Old Ridge Road in Prattville. The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) board of trustees gave the final stamp of approval for CACC to move forward with the purchase in November.
The facility is approximately 50,000 square feet and sits on 124 acres. This site will give CACC a permanent home in Autauga County and the opportunity to expand the programs and courses offered.
CACC will be offering new programs, including weekend and evening classes, in industrial electronics, general business, computer information systems, practical nursing and medical assisting. They will also offer medication aide and phlebotomy certification.
"We are beyond excited about our new location in Prattville and Autauga County," Lynn said. "There has been a significant amount of work by a lot of people, from the state and local levels, to get to this point. We began meeting in June 2020 and looked at over a dozen possible sites. After all considerations, we felt that the East Memorial location had everything we were looking for and needed for continued growth and expansion."
CACC has been in Autauga County since 2018. The current location is in the Pratt’s Mill Shopping Center, but increased enrollment and limited space created the need for a new location.
The City of Prattville and Autauga County will provide a total of $4 million dollars to CACC for the purchase of the property. The city will also provide a percentage of its 1-cent education sales tax for five years, while the county will provide a percentage of its internet sales tax annually.
"We have been fortunate to work with outstanding leaders such as Sen. Clyde Chambliss," Lynn stated. "Sen. Chambliss has worked tirelessly and assisted me in every phase and should be commended for his unwavering support for CACC. I am also very grateful to Mayor Bill Gillespie, the Prattville City Council and the Autauga County Commission for all their support and assistance during this process. We are fortunate to have outstanding leadership in Autauga County."
ACCS chancellor Jimmy Baker and the board of trustees made the purchase official at the Nov. 10 board meeting.
"I want to thank Chancellor Baker for his guidance and support from start to finish," Lynn said.
"He wants to make sure that all of the communities throughout the state have the opportunity for accessible higher education and workforce training. He is a true champion for education. I would also like to thank our board of trustees and Chairman Milton Davis for their support and encouragement. We are fortunate to have strong leadership on our board who have the vision to take our system to new heights."
The spring semester begins Jan. 10 and CACC will move forward as quickly as possible with the transition. Classes will be held at the new location beginning in January.