Central Alabama Community College (CACC) is holding a drone camp next week and is looking for a few future pilots.
CACC instructor Michael Barnette wants to find a few rising high school juniors and seniors to take part in the specialized STEM camp next week.
“We are going to have fun,” Barnette said. “Students will get to fly drones under supervision and controlled conditions. We can’t have one going into the pond. Students will also get to learn how drones can be used to provide images and video for a variety of purposes.”
But the camp isn’t just flying small aircraft.
“We will look into how they work,” Barnette said. “There is math and science involved in making drones work. Students will look at those issues as well.”
Students will also visit other departments at CACC during the three-day camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“This really is for those soon-to-be juniors and seniors who haven’t fully set on a career path,” Barnette said. “This camp is for those interested in (career or technical jobs) or those students interested in higher levels of math and science. In addition to working with drones, we will visit some of the other programs here. We will visit welding, machine tooling and industrial electronics for sure.”
Barnette can be contacted by email at mbarnette@cacc.edu for more information or for registration.