Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools have the opportunity to win up to $65,000 by being the No. 1 county in the state with the largest percentage of census participation.
The Census Bowl for Schools program is designed to encourage greater self-response rates in the 2020 U.S. Census for households in the 32 lowest-performing counties in Alabama. Counties will be pitted against other counties and analyzed on week-by-week basis starting Sept. 2.
The four-week competition is funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and each of those 32 counties are given $1,500 to promote their census events. “Whether you’re elected or appointed, (the census) means a great deal from an elected position of the dollars that are coming into the counties and municipalities that are impacted from the census,” ADECA director Kenneth Boswell said. “Not only that but from the perspective of the school systems where there again, it’s going to impact you over the next decade.”
Tallapoosa County tourism director Sandra Fuller is leading the charge locally and has formed a committee with representation from both chambers of commerce, Main Street Alexander City, Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance, Russell Medical, city officials and more.
“The county was asked to do this and leads it, so I asked the commissioners if I could take the lead and go with it,” Fuller said. “It makes all the sense in the world. I already work with all the different groups we needed to ask to come to the table. We’re all working together.”
Tallapoosa County currently sits at a 51-56% self-response rate and Alabama as a whole has a 57-62% response rate.
“We’re trying to be very strategic on when to start this,” Fuller said. “When we compete starting in September, it’s going to be based on the percentage of completions and signups for each week. It doesn’t matter if we’re higher or exceed and go way above, it’s about the percentage of the total population.”
Boswell said the bowl is an opportunity to reach children’s parents, grandparents and other relatives to increase participation in the census.
“Not only that but also to maintain our representation in Washington D.C. and making sure that our voices as Alabamians are heard on a daily basis,” Boswell said. “I don’t even want to think about our voices — even if one is taken away — not being heard in Washington D.C.”
Without an accurate census count, Alabama faces the possibility of losing two Congressional seats and also billions of dollars in federal funding.
“If people feel like it doesn’t affect them directly, they don’t do it,” Fuller said. “What I do know for a fact is that when I was with economic development, those numbers are vital to industries. They want to know population, ages, demographic, ethnicities. Then there are grants to fill out for education, healthcare and the amount of dollars we can receive are based off our population. Numbers are important.”
Each week counties will face each other in a bracket system and the one with the highest week-over-week increase in participation based on the U.S. Census Bureau will move on to the next round. In the event of a tie, a poll will be posted on the Alabama Counts Facebook, Twitter and Instagram story for 24 hours.
“We need to have a Facebook presence and continually let people know what’s going on,” Fuller said. “Because if we tie with one of ours, the tie is broken by a popular vote.”
Fuller’s plan is to attend as many events as possible to be on site with a document that asks the same questions as the census. This way, she and other volunteers can input the information themselves to know it’s been done.
“We have confirmed that we can get people to fill out a document we’re creating that has the exact questions on it and then we can enter that information,” Fuller said. “If we collect it between now and September, we need to be strategic week after week to make sure we have the numbers in.”
There will also be giveaways associated with filling out the census to encourage more people.
“We’re at about 55% so we’re targeting that last 45% of the population,” Fuller said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get into all those areas that have not done this year and events are one way. We’ve promoted (the census) and we’re at a level now we’ve almost plateaued.”
Fuller reiterated the census does not ask for any personally sensitive information, so people should not be weary of filling it out.
Prizes will be awarded in October. The elite eight runners up will receive $20,000; the final four runners up will receive $30,000, second place will receive $45,000 and the champion will get $65,000.
That money will be distributed equally to all the public schools in the respective counties.
“This is a worthwhile cause,” Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said. “The amount of federal money we stand to lose by not completing the census is huge.”
Fuller said while taking home the grand prize would certainly be great, if Tallapoosa County can increase its participation numbers that would still be a win.
“At the end of the day, if we get our numbers up it’s a win-win,” Fuller said. “I’m excited about it. Let’s get those numbers up and put some fun around it. Once we win one and people start learning and listening, I’m hoping we can build it up even more.”
Boswell said, “And we only have one chance at this and that chance is to get our percentages up as much as possible.”