Teaching children good habits starts early. At Stephens Elementary School, the students are given the chance to put their lake and cleanup lessons to good use with a T-shirt art contest.
Third-grader Trinitee Strong won the 10th annual Celebrate Lake Martin T-shirt contest with a picture she drew of her and her family and Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson picking up litter on Lake Martin.
“We’ve been learning about what a valuable resource Lake Martin is for weeks now and it’s been across the curriculum,” art teacher Debra Griffith said.
The students have learned about the Lake Martin watershed and fish. The school is also writing a song about protecting the lake, according to Griffith.
Strong said she was inspired after Griffith showed her art class a film about Thompson and the lake.
Strong was surprised she won the contest.
“(The film inspired) me because (Thompson) takes care of the lake and I wanted to put him in the lake just so he could help me,” Strong said. “I want to keep it clean because it’s our lake and we got to take care of that lake because it’s the only lake we have.”
The shirts with Strong’s art will be given to students and faculty for an assembly next Thursday and will be handed out to volunteers at the annual Renew Our Rivers cleanup Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at Wind Creek State Park.
“It was a tough job to go through and come up with finalists and then to pick the winner out of that was even harder, so it was a task but we all enjoyed it because it was so well done,” Thompson said. “I didn’t realize I was that handsome (in the drawing). (Strong) made me look really good. This is probably our strongest effort by young folks. This is our biggest effort in getting the kids involved and we’ve been able to work closely in the arts efforts.”
Thompson said the T-shirt contest gets children fired up about the lake and inspires them to attend the annual cleanup. The previously did a calendar for three years.
“The whole T-shirt contest came about to get the kids involved so they would be thinking what Lake Martin means to them and particularly as it relates to keeping it clean and keeping litter off the shoreline,” Thompson said. “I think they come away with a much more important understanding of what it is to keep the litter off the sides of the roads and out of our lake.”
Griffith said the art contest is her favorite lesson she teaches. The students have been working on the drawings since the beginning of the school year and made rough drafts.
“We’re hoping they’ll take it home and share that knowledge with parents and I think they will,” Griffith said. “It’s about our community and environmental education is it can certainly be tied into art.”
The annual cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Volunteers can meet at Real Island, Kowaliga Public Ramp, Wind Creek or Union Public Park.
When volunteers deliver their bags of trash, they’ll get the T-shirt. A hot dog lunch will be provided after the pickup Nov. 2.
The top-25 finalists for the contest were Journey Brewer, Emma Brown, Juliana Castillo, Ella Channell, Annsley Dark, Rhett Dean, Gael Gallo, Russell Goree, Mason Hadaway, Ja’ziah Harvey, Henry Lamberth, Graham Lee, Ivy Lee, Angel Lopez, Brody Lucas, Kendall Mann, Jameia Marbury, Jaylon McNeal, Myles Ruffin, Jonathan Price, Sawyer Snyder, Madison Strickling, Alayana Taylor, Bauer Yoder and Sophia Yoon.