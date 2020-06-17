COVID-19 has rescheduled many events but Celebrate Freedom will continue for its 16th year with a few changes.
“We are doing a slim-down version this year,” said Marshall Street Church of God pastor Rick Levell, who helps organize the event each year. “Sanctus Real is the only act performing and we’ll mark the field off for social distancing, have reminders of precautions and hand-sanitizing stations.”
Levell said everyone will enjoy American Christian rock band Sanctus Real.
“They are a very good, top Christian group,” Levell said.
The group has been recognized with Grammy nominations and a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, plus its songs “Lead Me” and “Forgiven” topped the Christian Billboard charts.
Marshall Street Church of God is still greatly involved but the church is moving Celebrate Freedom to another nonprofit, Alabama Cross Road Events Inc. (ACRE). Levell said ACRE will allow those involved with Celebrate Freedom to expand their efforts.
“The idea is to try and create a staff at ACRE so we can do two to three gospel events in addition to Celebrate Freedom,” Levell said. “Some of those would be ticketed events and the future includes ideas for a consulting company for others who might want to do a community event like Celebrate Freedom. When we first started nobody thought a church of 100 could do this.”
Now the event gets sponsors from across town including the City of Alexander City and has grown each year. Visitors pack the streets for blocks around Benjamin Russell to see the annual fireworks show.
“It started off to promote our church,” Levell said. “We did it with $2,500 and lit the fireworks off ourselves. We might have had 350 people.”
From there, it has grown.
“It has turned into a community event,” he said. “We have other churches that help us, West End (Baptist Church) and River of Life (Worship Center). We want to keep it a family-fun event.”
Levell said ACRE has other visions too.
“We would like to be an agent for Christian artists,” Levell said. “We want to make Alexander City a hub for Christian music.”
Levell said although this year’s Celebrate Freedom was scaled back to one musical act, most everything else will remain the same.
“Vendors, food and fireworks will still be there,” Levell said. “There are vendor spots still available.”
Celebrate Freedom starts at 7 p.m. July 3 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Levell said ACRE is still seeking sponsorships from both businesses and individuals. Vendors can also still register before June 30 by calling 256-234-3180.