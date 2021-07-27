In a reversal of its COVID-19 guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now urging both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated to wear masks indoors in counties with "high" or "substantial" transmission rates, the agency announced Tuesday.
The recommendation applies to more than half of American counties and all but two counties in Alabama — Lowndes and Perry counties, where the transmission rate was only "moderate" for the week of July 18. Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore counties are all considered to have "high" COVID-19 transmission rates.
Despite the impending reversal, however, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a live press briefing Tuesday morning that Alabama would not be reinstating its mask order expired in April, nor would mandate masks in schools.
Last week Alexander City Schools said it highly encourages students and personnel to wear masks in close quarters but does "not foresee enforcing a mask mandate" by August. However, "We will continue to seek and follow the guidance from the Alabama State Department of Education, Alabama Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local health care and leadership teams," public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said at the time.
The school district also encouraged Alexander City Board of Education meeting attendees to wear masks to Tuesday evening's gathering.
The City of Alexander City also urged citizens to wear masks before entering its buildings in a Facebook post Tuesday, due to a "recent spike in COVID cases among employees working inside the municipal complex."
While the city has yet to instate a new mask order, "Masks are strongly recommended for everyone entering the building until further notice," the post said.
As of Monday, 132 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data, a rate of nine new cases per day on average. Thirty-two Coosa County residents and 269 Elmore County residents have also contracted the virus in the same time period.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have now exceeded 1,000 with an average of 5.7 out of the six Russell Medical Center ICU beds occupied at any given time last week, according to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services data.
Meanwhile, two out of three Alabamians are not fully vaccinated, a group that according to ADPH makes up 96.2% of state residents who have died of COVID-19 in since April 1.