If coronavirus spreads to Alexander City, what can you to do protect yourself? Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
- Know where to find local information on COVID-19 and local trends of COVID-19 cases.
- Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if symptomatic:
- Stay home when you are sick
- Call your healthcare provider’s office in advance of a visit
- Limit movement in the community
- Limit visitors
- Know what additional measures those at higher risk and who are vulnerable should take.
- Implement steps to prevent illness (e.g., stay home when sick, handwashing, respiratory etiquette, clean frequently touched surfaces daily).
- Create a household plan of action in case of illness in the household or disruption of daily activities due to COVID-19 in the community.
- Consider two-week supply of prescription and over-the-counter medications, food and other essentials. Know how to get food delivered if possible.
- Establish ways to communicate with others (e.g., family, friends, co-workers).
- Establish plans to telework, what to do about childcare needs, how to adapt to cancellation of events.
- Know about emergency operations plans for schools/workplaces of household members.
As a family, you can plan and make decisions now that will protect you and your family during a COVID-19 outbreak. Creating a household plan can help protect your health and the health of those you care about in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community. Use this checklist to help you take steps to plan and protect the health of you and your family.
PLAN AND PREPARE
- Get up-to-date information about local COVID-19 activity from public health officials
- Create a household plan of action.
- Consider members of the household that may be at greater risk such as older adults and people with severe chronic illnesses.
- Ask your neighbors what their plan includes.
- Create a list of local organizations you and your household can contact in case you need access to information, healthcare services, support, and resources.
- Create an emergency contact list including family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, healthcare providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.
- Choose a room in your house that can be used to separate sick household members from others.
- Take everyday preventive actions:
- Wash your hands frequently
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces Be prepared if your child’s school or childcare facility is temporarily dismissed or for potential changes at your workplace.
TAKE ACTION
In case of an outbreak in your community, protect yourself and others.
Stay home and speak to your healthcare provider if you develop fever, cough, or shortness of breath
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. In adults, emergency warning signs*:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptom that is severe or concerning.
- Keep away from others who are sick
- Limit close contact with others as much as possible (about 6 feet)
- Put your household plan into action
- Continue to practice everyday preventive actions
- If someone in the household is sick, separate them into the prepared room
- If caring for a household member, follow recommended precautions and monitor your own health
- Keep surfaces disinfected
- Avoid sharing personal items
- If you become sick, stay in contact with others by phone or email
- Stay informed about the local outbreak situation
- Notify your work if your schedule needs to change
- Take care of the emotional health of your household members, including yourself
- Take additional precautions for those at highest risk, particularly older adults and those who have severe underlying health conditions.
- Consider staying at home and away from crowds if you or a family member are an older adult or have underlying health issues
- Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home
- When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick and limit close contact with others
- Practice good hand hygiene
- Take the following steps to help protect your children during an outbreak:
- Notify your child’s school if your child becomes sick with COVID-19
- Keep track of school dismissals in your community
- Discourage children and teens from gathering in other public places