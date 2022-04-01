The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance to recommend a second booster dose for the immunocompromised and adults over 50, allowing those at higher risk for severe illness to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot.
The update comes after an authorization by the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday. Those eligible are authorized to receive their second Pfizer or Moderna booster dose at least four months after their first booster of any pharmaceutical company.
"Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time."
At the height of the omicron surge, those who were boosted were seven times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than the unvaccinated, according to the CDC, and 21 times less likely to die.
COVID-19 vaccinations are given by the Tallapoosa County Health Department on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment, the health department said on its Facebook page Thursday. COVID-19 testing is available on those same days with no appointment necessary.
Tallapoosa County's COVID-19 case rate, last updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on March 19, remains below one new case per day, down from its peak of 172 new cases on Jan. 12.
In Elmore County, the COVID-19 case rate remains below two new cases per day, with a 1.7 percent positivity rate.
ADPH's level of community transmission is slightly higher for Coosa County, at "moderate," with a 7.3 percent positivity rate. Both Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are considered "low."
Statewide, 90 Alabamians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the lowest since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 3,000 were hospitalized on Jan. 25, the height of the omicron wave, just shy of Alabama's 3,084-patient record on Jan. 21, 2021.