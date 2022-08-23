Alabama has seen 47 confirmed cases since the most recent outbreak of monkeypox, one of the lowest numbers of cases in the nation.
According to the ADPH, the agency continues to respond to additional cases of monkeypox in the state and follow guidance from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). As of August 23, the ADPH reports 47 cases in Alabama. More cases are expected as testing increases.
The ADPH investigates each case to provide education regarding isolation and potential treatment, as well as identify contacts who might benefit from the vaccine. Not all cases of monkeypox require treatment, but cases do need to isolate and follow infection control to reduce transmission of the virus to other people. Direct contacts of cases may benefit from vaccines given within four to 14 days of contact.
Alabama has received 1,271 doses of Jynneos vaccine and expects to receive about 4,600 additional doses. More vaccine doses will be made available, but the ADPH does not have allocation numbers, at this time.
Due to limited vaccine doses, the CDC has provided information for those persons at greatest risk to contract monkeypox virus. The public does not need to take Jynneos vaccine unless they are contacted about cases or have other risk factors. Postexposure vaccine will be made available to those who have been exposed to a person with monkeypox within the previous 14 days or to those who are at higher risk of being exposed.
County health departments in Alabama will have vaccines for those determined to need vaccines. ADPH is identifying additional healthcare providers to administer vaccines to persons at highest risk.
Anyone can be infected with monkeypox. In this outbreak, male-to-male sexual contact has been a risk factor. Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes. The CDC lists the following ways monkeypox is spread:
Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or body fluids
Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex
Touching objects, fabrics (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the rash or body fluids of someone with monkeypox
Being scratched or bitten by an infected animal
Monkeypox causes a rash that starts as flat spots, which then becomes raised, develop into vesicles, and finally appear pustular. In this outbreak, some people have only had a rash, but other symptoms, such as fever, chills, enlarged lymph nodes, muscle aches and headaches can occur with the rash. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take two to four weeks. Individuals with any symptoms of monkeypox should discuss them with their healthcare provider.
Persons being tested for monkeypox should follow isolation guidelines until diagnosed. Individuals who are identified as contacts to monkeypox cases should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of disease.
Nationwide, case counts have now reached 15,433, with the highest number of cases being reported in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and New York. The highest case count has been reported by New York, at 2,910 cases. The lowest reported case count is from Wyoming, which before the weekend was reporting a total of zero cases reported or confirmed in the state, but now the state is reporting one case.
Neighboring states are varied in their case counts. Mississippi has only 19 cases confirmed, while Georgia has 1,190. Tennessee has reached 137 cases and Florida is now at 1,588.