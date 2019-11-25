The Clean Community Partnership saw a slew of volunteers for its most recent cleanup Saturday, Nov. 16. This time more than 25 students from Benjamin Russell participated.
The students are seniors in John Fussell’s government and civics class. Fussell organized and brought the students out and even joined them in picking up trash along Alexander City’s roadsides. Fussell also serves as the defensive coordinator for BRHS’ football team.
With so many extra hands, it meant extra trash was picked up during this cleanup effort. Fifty-one bags of trash and four tires were removed from area roadsides including Washington, Lee, Green, Semmes, Jefferson, Hillabee, Comer, Maple, E and B streets and North Central Avenue, County Road and downtown Alexander City.
The volunteers weren’t left to start out the day with empty bellies though, as Daniel Yates and Lynn Patterson donated biscuits from Cherokee Qwik Stop so students could have breakfast. Organizers believe the students left with full hearts by putting so much effort into their community. It isn’t every day you see young people out picking up trash and it’s something organizers were proud to see.
If you are interested in being a volunteer at these regularly occurring cleanups, all you have to do is show up. The next cleanup will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Broad Street Plaza where supplies and assignments will be provided.