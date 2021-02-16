As sunlight struck Alexander City streets and roads, things were mostly clear.
Mayor Woody Baird was out early as the sun was breaking the horizon checking on road conditions.
“I made one big loop already this morning,” Baird said. “Highway 63, 22 and 280 are clear and River Bridge. Most streets appear clear too.”
Baird said some city streets may not be in as a great a condition as traffic is lower. Baird said many favorite breakfast stops are open and taking orders.
“It appears the wind we got last night was drier than expected and helped dry the roads and streets some before they had a chance to freeze,” Baird said.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Jason Moran said, "There are some reports of isolated areas with some icing in roadways. Everyone should travel with caution."
The National Weather Service is reporting Tallapoosa County to still be cold with temperatures in the lower 20s and light snow flurries. The NWS is predicting it to only warm to the mid 30s before dropping into the lower 20s again Tuesday night.
As road conditions appear good before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Baird said drivers still need to be on the lookout.
“Some of the standing water is just now starting to ice over,” Baird said. “Everyone who gets out needs to be careful and cautious.”