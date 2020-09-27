A little piece of Italy will be making its way to downtown Alexander City when Castelluccio Italian restaurant opens on 107 Main St.
Castelluccio is a small village in Italy full of ancient history and known for its landscapes, food and beverages. That same notoriety is what co-owner Jody Sheffield hopes to bring to this new downtown business.
“Our focus is quality of food and dining experience and we will not take anything less than perfection on both of those,” Sheffield said. “Our mission statement is ‘At Castelluccio the only thing that rivals the flavor is the dining experience.”
As a result, Sheffield plans on using only high-quality ingredients, DOC-certified wines from Italy and investing in his employees to create an enjoyable atmosphere and career foundation.
“A lot of really talented individuals who graduate culinary school, there is not much where you can use your talent in the Southeast,” Sheffield said. “Our business model is to also help those people and offer training to graduates of culinary school to train them.”
Sheffield plans on instilling the business side while his nephew Jimmy Beauchamp will teach the culinary side and how to manage a kitchen. Eventually he hopes those he hires can use what they’ve learned to franchise the business model and open their own successful operation.
“We’re going to provide a means for those individuals to show off their talents and get started in an industry that needs a lift,” Sheffield said. “We want to give those students, who have a passion for cooking food, hope.”
Beauchamp, who will be a partner in the business, graduated at the top of his class from Culinard in Birmingham and straight out of school went to cook at Hilton Head Island. He also was a part of opening MaFia’s in Opelika.
Beauchamp brings more than 10 years of culinary experience to Castelluccio and specializes in Italian cuisine.
“It’s a passion of his — an absolute passion; it’s great to have a passion for something and be great at it,” Sheffield said. “He’s the best I know.”
Castelluccio’s atmosphere will emit a quaint, upscale Italian theme with a professional staff. Specialties will include ravioli, Alfredo, lasagna and additional Italian favorites all with fresh, in-house ingredients. Sauces will be made from scratch and food products will be high quality, Sheffield said.
“Our specialty meat will be filets,” Sheffield said. “We have one that is an 8-ounce filet grilled to perfection; butterfly that into strips and serve it over fettuccine.”
Breads and unique dipping sauces will be another highlight of the dining experience.
Castelluccio will feature wines directly from Italy that are DOC-certified, meaning it’s an authentic, original recipe.
“They are very strict on this certification; it’s a big thing in Italy,” Sheffield said. “If it is DOC, it came from a specific vineyard at a certain time of the year with a specific grape that meets their standards of their recipe. It’s a big deal.”
DOC certification extends to other ingredients and products as well and is an extremely restrictive standard.
Sheffield’s immediate concern is making sure food is premium quality and customers are served and satisfied in a timely manner. Seating will be limited to about 40. Future plans include adding outdoor seating.
That same premium service will be applied to deliveries and takeout as well, Sheffield said.
“After about six months, we hope to have delivery up and running,” he said. “I want it to be a fine dining experience even on the delivery side so people can get quality foods delivered to their homes.”
This plan will include full meals such as trays of lasagna or ravioli to encourage family dinners at home, even when people are limited on time.
“The thing about Italian culture is meals are a huge part of that,” Sheffield said. “Celebration of food is huge. They take it very seriously and the world needs a little more of that right now. Families breaking bread and getting together to celebrate life over a meal and having a good time.”
The connections to Italian cuisine and the hospitality industry run deep in his family veins as well. Sheffield’s great-grandmother was a native of Italy, and he’s related to Chris McClure and Jay White own JR’s and Jay’s, respectively.
“I have a great deal of respect for other restaurants in the area who have been willing to help me out,” Sheffield said. “These are some of the best you’ll ever meet. I am so grateful to have that support system and whatever I can do to help support others, I will.”
Sheffield credits this support system of industry folks, Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat and Lake Broadcasting owner John Kennedy for their assistance with making this dream happen more seamlessly.
“These people are literally trying to help someone better themselves and their family and make Alex City better than it already is,” Sheffield said. “They are invested in turning this downtown area not only into an Alex City attraction but a local and state attraction. I will forever be grateful for their time and energy.”
Sheffield is particularly drawn to the downtown area because of its recent revival and its longtime history.
“Most really good Italian restaurants are small and we’re not going to sacrifice quality of food ever,” Sheffield said. “That’s why I love this location and Alex City I consider my hometown.”
While Sheffield and his wife, Allison currently live in Birmingham they are looking at making the move to Alex City to invest in the community.
Sheffield and his partners have been renovated the interior of what used to be Coffee Corner, acquiring business and alcohol permits and seeking employees.
“It’s a different work environment here,” Sheffield said. “We want to invest in the employees to better themselves and better their families. We don’t want them to come in and hate work; that transfers to the customers. This should be their sanctuary.”
Sheffield will be the general manager; his wife, Alison Hoos-Sheffield will be the front of house manager and bartender and Beauchamp will be the chef.
“I want to include extensive training for my staff before we open,” Sheffield said. “We want to be a successful restaurant people love. I want a location where you take your significant other. This is where you come for a special occasion.”